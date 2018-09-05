Opinion: Will John Cena Ever Become A 17-Time Champion?

At the 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble, John Cena entered the Alamo Dome in Houston, Texas with one goal in mind; securing his 16th world championship. Prior to this fateful night, only one man in history had ever been able to reach that many title reigns; and that was the legendary Ric Flair. Despite adversity from an extremely game AJ Styles, Cena was successful in his efforts, once again standing atop of the WWE mountain in the process.

While this rather quick title reign wasn't the most illustrious run we've seen from Cena, it still was an incredible achievement to win the gold at that stage of his career. In the near twenty months since that event, however, we have yet to see Cena secure an unprecedented 17th world championship. As the years progress and the calls to Hollywood become increasingly more lucrative, doubt has begun to spread as to whether or not he'll accomplish that goal.

If Cena is ever going to win his seventeenth world championship, one of the first questions that arise is how much of a commitment is he willing to make for WWE? Over the years he's shown time and time again that he'll do anything for the company, but his recent ventures in Hollywood have been very successful. Currently filming a movie alongside Jackie Chan in China, this outside project alone will keep Cena out of action until October.

When he returns, odds are Cena will stick around until the conclusion of the WrestleMania season in 2019. Once that's over, another call to Hollywood could very well be in the works. Assuming that's the case, WWE may not want to invest another world championship on a part-time talent, especially with all the criticism Brock Lesnar received during his Universal Championship run.

Scheduling conflicts aside, another question that is on the minds of fans is just how much longer of a run does Cena have in him? The man has been competing on an elite level for sixteen years, and that much wear and tear could stop anyone in their tracks. Cena has been very open and honest about the damage he's taken over the years, and in the process has hinted that a full-time schedule would be rather difficult.

Should his body continue to worsen, we could see Cena take on a schedule similar to The Undertaker's. Were that to occur, we most likely wouldn't see number seventeen come to be.

Regardless of what transpires throughout the remainder of his career, John Cena has certainly earned his spot as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all-time. When the time comes, he'll have the opportunity to look back on what was an amazing career.

Do you believe that John Cena will ever win a 17th world championship? Should Ric Flair's record remain intact? Let us know in the comments below.

