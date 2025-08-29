Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will mark the final stop WWE makes before Clash in Paris this Sunday. The show will emanate from Lyon, France, with WWE having concluded the Ireland and UK legs of the tour yesterday with an episode of RAW and SmackDown each and four house shows.

Clash in Paris will feature one of John Cena's final matches in WWE as he takes on Logan Paul, and this begs the question: Can you see "The Greatest Of All Time" in attendance tonight in Lyon as well? The answer to that question is a resounding YEET.

John Cena will indeed be present on tonight's SmackDown, and based on what he said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting the new season of DC’s Peacemaker (which stars him in the titular role), he is extremely excited to be in Lyon tonight. Cena had said,

"I’ve done a ton of stuff in my career, I’ve been in front of some crazy crowds, but I’ve never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls “the greatest crowd in WWE history” in Lyon, France. All the stuff I’ve ever done in my career, I’ve never heard the so-called ‘greatest crowd in WWE history’, and it's supposedly in Lyon.”

WWE, of course, held Backlash in Lyon, France, last year, and despite an incredible summer of international PLEs that followed with some of the best crowds in WWE history in Glasgow and Berlin, Lyon arguably took the cake and spawned many unique chants that have since become WWE staples.

Lyon was host to the "il est vraiment" chant for AJ Styles, kick-started the traditions of fans singing Randy Orton to the ring, the "Cody Cody Rhodes" chant based on Boney M.'s song "Daddy Cool" that has since serenaded Roman Reigns, Dirty Dom and more, and famously created an atmosphere for Jey Uso that was a major part of his eventual rise to bonafide main eventer status.

What is the card for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

Tonight's SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, and it will air live globally on Netflix at 8 PM local time (7 PM BST, 6 PM GMT, 11:30 PM IST). For fans in the United States, however, it will air in its regular prime time slot on tape delay on the USA Network (8 PM ET, 7 PM CT, 5 PM PT). The show is set to feature two major title matches and another one with major title implications.

While Solo Sikoa is set to defend the United States Championship against SmackDown's newest acquisition in Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss will also wrestle Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line.

Meanwhile, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will be in action against Melo Don’t Miz (The Miz & Carmelo Hayes) in a No. 1 Contenders match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, with the entertaining dynamic between Miz and Hayes expected to be further explored tonight.

