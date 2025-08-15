Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown this week?

John Cena is set to compete against Logan Paul in a marquee match at Clash in Paris later this month. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see the feuds and storylines shift gears. Fans can expect major progression in this rivalry as the European PLE is just two weeks away. However, the biggest question is whether Cena will be in the house tonight.
The upcoming episode of SmackDown will emanate from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and The Cenation Leader is not advertised for the show. The 48-year-old has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour, and WWE has been strategically putting him on the shows.
A major reason behind John Cena's absence from tonight's episode of the blue brand could be his commitments outside of wrestling. The 17-time world champion has been filming a Netflix movie, "Little Brother," whose shooting is underway. This project has reduced his availability in WWE, as Cena balances his farewell tour with his Hollywood career.
Amid his absence, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds up his feud with Logan Paul for Clash in Paris. The Maverick is expected to take shots at The Franchise Player on tonight's SmackDown to add drama and intensity to their brewing rivalry. It remains to be seen how things shape up tonight.
When is John Cena's next appearance in WWE?
John Cena is set to wrap up his pro wrestling career by the end of this year, with very few appearances remaining. Therefore, each appearance is a treat for the WWE Universe. While The Cenation Leader won't be in the house tonight, he will return next week on SmackDown.
The August 22 episode of the blue brand will be the penultimate episode for Clash in Paris, which will emanate from Dublin, Ireland. Cena will be in the show to hype up his upcoming match against Logan Paul. Fans can expect a fiery promo battle between both superstars ahead of their blockbuster clash in Paris.
WWE has been showcasing it as a marquee match, and Triple H has been leaving no stone unturned for its buildup. John Cena will also appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown for the PLE. Therefore, it will be a treat for the fans to watch The Cenation Leader making back-to-back three appearances on WWE shows.
Following Clash in Paris, Cena's appearances will once again become limited. It remains to be seen how things shape up for the WWE legend leading to his final match in December.