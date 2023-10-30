The latest WWE Live Event in London saw a popular chant delay during former women's champion Bayley's match on the show, which could directly impact her booking in the Triple-H run promotion.

Bayley competed in a singles match at the recently concluded House Show in OVO Arena in London, England, where the fans momentarily forgot she is a heel. As always, the UK fans in attendance broke into the popular "Hey Bayley!" chants dedicated to the top SmackDown star.

Bayley was scheduled to lock horns with Shotzi, but the match was delayed by five minutes. The crowd then started directing the song, "Heeeeeeeeeeeey Bayley! Ooh, ahh… I wanna knoooooooooow if you'll be my girl," at the Damage CTRL member before the match.

Bayley and Shotzi eventually competed in an intense singles bout, with the latter picking up a win. Shotzi recently returned on SmackDown after being targetted by Damage CTRL previously.

Bayley was seemingly distracted by the chants and blamed fans for her loss. She is scheduled for a match against Bianca Belair this week on SmackDown.

The fan reaction towards Bayley is unsurprising, especially from the UK audience. However, her growing popularity could force Triple H to turn her into a babyface again.

The current angles shown on SmackDown show that Bayley will remain heel while Iyo Sky will turn face should Damage CTRL break up. But fans' opinions of the most popular babyfaces in women's division history could get the creative team to book a surprise change in character.

Latest WWE Live Event results, match card and more in London, England (10/29)

The recently concluded WWE House Show in London saw only one championship match booked for the show. Iyo Sky put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and defeated The Queen to retain her gold.

The show's main event saw LA Knight defeat Solo Sikoa in an epic street fight, following which he cut a promo, sending a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel. Below are the complete results from the latest House Show in London:

The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Shotzi def. Bayley

Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) def. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Bobby Lashley def. Grayson Waller

Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

