Will Lita and Trish Stratus retire at WWE WrestleMania 39? Potential future of the legends imagined

Lita and Trish Stratus will return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two Hall of Famers will team up with Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL.

For months, Lynch played victim to Bayley and her troops' number's game. With a three-on-one disadvantage, The Man was always outnumbered and no match for the faction's antics. Fortunately, she turned to two crucial female legends who leveled the playing field.

First, Lita returned last month to help Lynch win a steel cage match against Bayley. Then, on the February 27 episode of RAW, Stratus made a stunning comeback to assist her former rival and The Man in winning the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Considering their age, Lita and Stratus won't be around for long. They will compete at The Show of Shows, but will that be their collective swan song?

As mentioned, the former Team Xtreme member holds the Women's Tag Team Championship, an active title that must be defended regularly. Hence, WWE would have to be careful with managing her departure. Will she lose the gold or vacate it with Lynch?

Only time will tell. However, we must consider the possibility of Damage CTRL regaining the Women's Tag Team Titles before WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. This scenario becomes more likely when considering that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler may be in line for an opportunity. Under those circumstances, Lita's exit route becomes more manageable.

As far as Stratus is concerned, she may be involved in a significant plot twist heading into The Show of Shows. A heel turn may be on the cards for the former Women's Champions. In that case, the Canadian legend may hang around a while longer beyond 'Mania to ensure a complete payoff.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made history by winning the Women's Tag Team Championships

On February 27, the four-time Women's Champion recently made history with Becky Lynch when the duo defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The 47-year-old became the first female Hall of Famer to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. This was also her first championship win since 2006, a nearly seventeen-year gap.

Trish Stratus and Lita are two trailblazers of the modern generation. As icons of the Attitude Era, they paved the way for today's cream of the crop. It's always a delight to watch them on television. The WWE Universe should enjoy each minute, for they're on borrowed time.

