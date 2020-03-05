Will one of Paul Heyman's favourites become The Undertaker's new tag team partner? (Opinion)

Paul Heyman and The Undertaker.

WWE Elimination Chamber is just a few days away and Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy caught up with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp to preview the upcoming PPV.

They broke down each match on the card and an interesting proposition was highlighted with regards to AJ Styles' match against Aleister Black.

While the widely-reported plan is to have The Undertaker take on AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania, there is a possibility that the company changes the direction to also include Aleister Black in the mix.

Sean Ross Sapp explained that there is a possibility that we may see The Undertaker team up with Aleister Black to take on The OC in a handicap match at the Show of Shows in April.

Booking a handicap or tag team match serves many purposes. The Undertaker has considerably slowed down in the ring and a singles match may not be the best of ideas at this stage in his career. Aleister Black can also get the rub from working with The Phenom and the duo can beat The OC with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Black doing the dirty work when it comes to the in-ring work.

Aleister Black is one of Paul Heyman's favourites backstage and the former NXT Superstar is one of the talents who Heyman works closely with backstage and wants to push on RAW.

Gary Cassidy went on to add that he would also like to see Kane being brought back for a potential 6-man tag team match, with the tantalizing option of having a staredown between Undertaker and Black.

Here's what Gary and Sean shared with regards to what could be in store for Styles vs. Black at Elimination Chamber:

GC: Another match we are going to see again that's AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black. Again, slightly different dynamics to how we've seen it. Is this match just there for Aleister Black to lead to the AJ Styles and Undertaker match or do you think we'd actually see a great match and then something else going forwards for Aleister Black?

SRS: I think there is a good chance we see something else for Aleister Black. I think there is a good chance that he wins this match. Last night, or as we filmed this it was last night, it was his first singles loss on television in over a year. The last time he lost was 2019 and that ain't an accident - they don't do that, I mean, sometimes they do that accidentally.

This one wasn't. This was a concentrated effort. The reason he got pinned is because he was beaten down. Based on what I saw of the Undertaker at Super ShowDown, he was a little wobbly. We've seen that singles work isn't the best for him. I think that, quite frankly, if they are not going to go the squash route with Undertaker, and they shouldn't with AJ, maybe Undertaker and Aleister Black against The OC in a handicap match.

Then you tie all that in together. Aleister Black gets the rub. Undertaker can still win. AJ can work circles around everybody. So can Karl, maybe not as much Gallows, but I think this is going to be a good match. This is the thing I'm probably looking forward to the most on this show because I don't see it as a foregone conclusion and I think it will build to something else.

GC: Yeah, I'm in the same boat. I wasn't actually thinking of a handicap match. I was thinking of having Kane in there as well but I'll be happy with anything that has Undertaker and Aleister Black.

I would like them to have a staredown or maybe tease something for the future. I agree that Undertaker's in-ring ability is nowadays, it's still there, but he doesn't look like the person he once was, to be polite, so hopefully, there will be something with that going forward.