WWE News: Aleister Black addresses his relationship with Paul Heyman

Aleister Black

Current RAW Superstar Aleister Black is certainly a unique person. Paul Heyman, the Executive Director of RAW, is used to dealing with unique Superstars. From Lesnar to CM Punk, Heyman works well with those wrestlers who are sometimes deemed alternative or not fitting the mold.

Black may not fit the mold of a "typical WWE Superstar" but that's why he appeals to so many people like Heyman. The Dutch Destroyer spoke about his relationship with Heyman and how his influence helped shape the Aleister Black's character. Cultaholic reported on the same.

A different page in the book

Paul Heyman's place in wrestling history is certainly one of calculated genius. He created and ran ECW during the 1990s and was a key part of WCW before that. After ECW folded, he became an important figure both on-screen and behind the scenes in WWE.

Even though he's most closely associated with Lesnar, Heyman does still help people out behind the scenes. He works on promos and character traits with certain Superstars, including Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion revealed during a conference call that "Heyman has been heavily involved in the development of the Aleister Black character, and that he (Heyman) is often drawn to ‘those who don’t quite fit in’."

Most of the stars from ECW, like the Sandman, Tommy Dreamer and Raven may not have been considered traditional wrestlers but Heyman made them household names. He's continued to do the same thing in the WWE as Black is one of the current stars who is benefitting from Heyman's creative genius.

Black's future on RAW

It was reported before the 2019 WWE Draft that Heyman was a big fan of Black and that he wanted the Dutch Destroyer as a member of Monday nights. As things played out, Heyman got exactly what he wanted with the former NXT Champ landing on RAW.

Black might not immediately be a main-event star, but he's too talented not to become one within the next two years. Things in the WWE often work slower than our desires for particular Superstars do, so we can only hope that Heyman's influence leads to greater success down the road for Black.

