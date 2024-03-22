Will Paul Heyman's official business on WWE RAW lead to Brock Lesnar's return? Exploring why it's possible

WWE RAW featured a thrilling interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. But what happened before on the show may have been a hint at Brock Lesnar.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Paul Heyman had a backstage talk with Adam Pearce where he informed the executive that he was there for "official business" before having a verbal showdown with Cody Rhodes later in the night. He said that the business would catch everyone off-guard.

Heyman thrilled everyone when he said Roman Reigns would confront Cody Rhodes alone instead of having The Bloodline with him on next week's SmackDown. However, he might be hinting at something else, which could involve Brock Lesnar.

He specifically mentioned he would catch everyone off-guard and "that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler." While he has used that phrase a few times during his alliance with Roman Reigns, he used it a significant amount when discussing Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since SummerSlam last year. He was reportedly supposed to return at the Royal Rumble, but this was canceled after his name was allegedly linked to the sexual harassment scandal involving Vince McMahon.

With rumors of The Beast's return buzzing over the internet, fans will have to wait and see what materializes in the future.

What if Paul Heyman really hinted at Brock Lesnar's return on WWE RAW?

If The Wiseman plans to catch everyone off-guard after the last episode of WWE RAW by actually playing a part in Brock Lesnar's surprise return to the company, there are several ways it can be booked.

Based on the subtle hints The Rock has been offering on SmackDown, he may betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, leading to Cody Rhodes becoming the new champion and a potential babyface turn for The Tribal Chief. If that happens, Paul Heyman could realign himself with The Beast Incarnate after The Show of Shows.

Lesnar has also been a major rival to The Bloodline and embraced Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He could appear at WWE WrestleMania 40 to help The American Nightmare finish the story.

