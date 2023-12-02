Will Randy Orton be punished for his actions on SmackDown? Nick Aldis might regret major decision

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton boldly targeted the Bloodline and issued a warning to Roman Reigns upon his arrival on the blue brand. However, despite being officially signed to SmackDown over an offer from Adam Pearce for RAW, The Viper sent shockwaves through the arena by delivering an unexpected RKO to Nick Aldis. This was done when the latter was celebrating with the Viper during the show's closing moments.

With Nick holding the position of SmackDown General Manager, Orton's attack on him raises the possibility of a potential scenario where Aldis might take action against The Viper for physically assaulting him on the show.

In the past, we have witnessed Nick penalizing superstars like Jey Uso and Kevin Owens for violations of the rules he set. However, despite Randy delivering an RKO to an official, it seems highly unlikely he will face any implications from the SmackDown authority.

Expand Tweet

The likely reason behind Orton delivering his signature maneuver on Nick Aldis is to generate anticipation for the arrival of the Apex Predator rather than laying the groundwork for a heated rivalry between Randy and Nick.

Additionally, Orton has a history of attacking authority figures, and Nick is the newest addition to this trend.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming episodes of SmackDown as we head toward Royal Rumble 2024.

Nick Aldis shared his reaction to Randy Orton's RKO on SmackDown

After experiencing an RKO from Randy Orton, the SmackDown General Manager recently shared his reaction on his Twitter account, using Orton's famous catchphrase by stating that the RKO truly comes out of nowhere.

"It really is outta nowhere," he wrote.

Fans also expressed their varied reactions, emphasizing the notion of never trusting the Viper.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Randy Orton issued a challenge to Roman Reigns, which seems to indicate that the company might be planning a clash between these two at Royal Rumble 2024.

For those who aren't aware, the Tribal Chief is also scheduled to make an appearance on the December 15, 2023 edition of the Friday Night Show. With Orton now part of SmackDown, a confrontation between these two appears to be a realistic scenario.

A match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton is something fans have eagerly wanted to witness since the former entered God mode.