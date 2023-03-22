Will Randy Orton and Riddle return together to WWE? Putting together what we know so far

While Randy Orton has been sidelined due to a back injury since May 20, 2022, his tag team partner Riddle has been off WWE TV after failing the company's Wellness Policy test for the second time in December 2022.

However, a recent report from Xero News has suggested that both Orton and Riddle could return as soon as RAW after WrestleMania. Given that the beloved duo never broke up, the odds of them returning together as a tag team seem highly likely.

RK-Bro got insanely over among fans in a very short period thanks to their amazing character work and some power-packed performances. The duo was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining teams on the roster last year. One of the most trusted names in pro-wrestling journalism and Sportskeeda's very own, Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the pair:

"It's a hard choice. There are so many great teams, but the unlikely team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, who I never thought would get along together, will get my vote. They have the perfect combination of talent within that team. And yeah, I think they were the best tag team in that particular group."

With some major victories under their belt, RK-Bro were on a roll in 2022. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were involved in a high-profile feud against The Bloodline, which resulted in the Tag Title unification match against The Usos on May 20, 2022. However, RK-Bro lost the encounter after interference from Roman Reigns. Following that, The Bloodline launched a brutal post-match attack on the duo, which wrote Orton off TV.

Could Randy Orton's WWE return happen at The Show of Shows?

While Xero News has reported that Randy Orton could make his highly anticipated WWE return on RAW after WrestleMania 39, nothing has been confirmed yet. Hence, the odds of The Viper's potential return at WrestleMania 39 can't be ruled out.

Given how Orton has some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the creative team could have The Apex Predator make his presence felt during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Orton may exact revenge on Reigns by costing him his championships at The Showcase of the Immortals. They can also build on The Legacy roots of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

This would not only add that surprise element to the premium live event but would also protect Reigns by acting as an apt explanation for his loss.

