Will Rhea Ripley main event Elimination Chamber in Australia? Exploring the chances

We are less than a week away from the next premium live event of the company, Elimination Chamber 2024, which is set to broadcast live internationally on February 24, 2024, from Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. The PLE will feature multiple high-profile matches including the traditional Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches.

Amid this, one of the queries that has arisen among fans is whether Rhea Ripley will main event of the upcoming PLE or not.

The potential belief mainly arises due to The Eradicator being native to Australia. For those unaware, The Judgment Day member belongs to Adelaide, South Australia, which makes her the native hero of this PLE. However, despite this, it seems like the match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax is highly unlikely to main-event the PLE due to the stacked Men's Elimination Chamber match.

This year's traditional Chamber match will feature a showdown between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, United States Champion Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley. The winner of the match will get a World Heavyweight Championship shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Even back in 2022, the Elimination Chamber PLE was headlined by the Men's Chamber match where Brock Lesnar emerged as the victor.

The clash between Ripley and Jax is surely captivating to witness but the involvement of veterans like Orton, McIntyre, and Lashley in the Men's Chamber match indeed increases the likelihood of them main eventing the Elimination Chamber PLE.

WWE Superstars have already reached Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024

As the show is going to be held outside the US, the stars have already started reaching Australia for the same. Recently a video circulated on the internet where the Chief Content Officer Triple H was seen having reached Australia for the PLE, along with others like Bobby Lashley, Undertaker Randy Orton, and more.

Due to the show being held out of USA, the company has already pre-taped the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, which will be the final stop before Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Besides this, talking about the matches, the company has only announced four matches for the show so far. Further, a segment featuring The Grayson Waller Effect is also confirmed, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins making their presence as the special guests.

The confirmed matches list includes:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Women's Chamber match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul - Men's Chamber match

The show seems to be a jam-packed PLE. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold at the Elimination Chamber as we are firmly on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

