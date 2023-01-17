Will Roman Reigns be acknowledged by The Rock at WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary?

Roman Reigns will grace the WWE Universe on January 23rd in Philadelphia, PA. WWE is celebrating 30 years of WWE RAW, and we cannot have a celebration without The Tribal Chief. While a stacked show is planned for RAW, there is also something special lined up for The Head of the Table.

A few hours ago on RAW, the right-hand man Jey Uso announced next week would be a special night for Roman Reigns. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion revealed that every generation of the Bloodline would be at the show for the acknowledgment ceremony of Roman Reigns. As soon as these words were heard worldwide, speculation of The Rock returning to WWE began doing rounds.

BT Sport @btsport_1



#WWE Next Monday every generation of the Bloodline will be in attendance for RAW is xxx as Roman Reigns receives an acknowledgement ceremony

Currently, there is no confirmed news of The Rock returning to the company. The speculation increased as Jey revealed that every generation of The Bloodline would be in the house next Monday. The Rock is one of the superstars from the Samoan bloodline, alongside Afa, Sika, Rikishi, and Tamina, to name a few.

WWE Hall of Famer wants another Samoan superstar to join Roman Reigns in The Bloodline

The Bloodline is probably the most dominant family-built faction in WWE history. Roman Reigns started this gimmick in 2020 alongside Paul Heyman. However, in the years to come, the Bloodline has become a full-blown faction with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn joining in.

Reigns has another cousin who is currently a huge star on the independent circuit. Jacob Fatu is currently wrestling in MLW and is making waves in the promotion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T feels Fatu should be signed by WWE as the latter is capable of making a huge name for himself on the main roster.

“Jacob Fatu, one of my guys. I’d love to see Jacob get a chance, get a shot at the big time because I know he’ll make a huge huge impression, a big splash. And not just because he’s a big guy. He’d make a big splash in the WWE seriously.”

Jacob Fatu was trained by Anoa'i family member and father of The Usos' Rikishi. He is the son of former WWF/E superstar The Tonga Kid. He has been wrestling in MLW since 2019 and also won the world championship once in the company. He credits Jimmy and Jey Uso as his inspirations to become a professional wrestler.

