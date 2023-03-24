Will Roman Reigns break Hulk Hogan's 30-year-old WWE record at WrestleMania 39? Details on the incredible feat

In one week, Roman Reigns will be headlining WrestleMania 39 going head-to-head against Cody Rhodes, who is looking to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Along with the star-studded event comes the recognition of some of the most legendary wrestlers and their achievements.

This includes Hulk Hogan, who headlined most of the first nine WrestleMania events in the late 80s and early 90s. Among the multiple distinctive accolades that the Hall of Famer has racked up during his illustrious career are Hogan's WrestleMania 3 main event against Andre the Giant and his WrestleMania 6 Winner Takes All bout against The Ultimate Warrior. The latter remains the only main event at the Show of Shows that he has lost in his illustrious career.

With an impressive feat of headlining WrestleMania eight times, Hogan has managed to hold the record for the most 'Mania main events. His last one came 30 years ago, at WrestleMania 9. But how close is Roman Reigns to the record? This year may be too soon for The Tribal Chief, with 'Mania 39 set to be his seventh main event appearance at The Show of Shows. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be tied with Triple H.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia It’s amazing Roman Reigns has main evented six out of his nine Wrestlemania appearances and one not even being a title match It’s amazing Roman Reigns has main evented six out of his nine Wrestlemania appearances and one not even being a title match https://t.co/LwePQPHzbk

Hulk Hogan has solidified his legacy in WWE and until his record is legitimately challenged, his status as one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling continues to stand.

However, Roman Reigns can realistically surpass his incredible record in the next two to three years, especially if he manages to stay at the top of his game in WWE.

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns has held onto the Universal Championship since he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on August 30, 2020. This means that it has been over 920 days of his reign, cementing himself as the longest-reigning champion in modern history.

However, things may not be smooth sailing for The Tribal Chief after WrestleMania. At the Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes will finally get the chance to compete for the WWE Championship, a title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, never accomplished. Despite a change to the original plans, The American Nightmare has emerged as a legitimate threat to Reigns' reign after winning the Royal Rumble match.

In their most recent confrontation on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns emphasized how Rhodes is a quitter and could never reach the status he has, despite his long-running career. The American Nightmare did not back down, making it clear that his return was led by only one goal - to become the WWE Champion.

David🖤💫 @DavidIsUcey @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWE RomanReigns Goaty Rhodes is actually him. I’ve been a Roman Reigns fan since I started watching WWE again in 2015, and this is litteraly the 1st time I’ve wanted him to lose🤧 @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERomanReigns Goaty Rhodes is actually him. I’ve been a Roman Reigns fan since I started watching WWE again in 2015, and this is litteraly the 1st time I’ve wanted him to lose🤧

Marty @Marty83461594 @JGprowrestling Hello, I think there will be Great Matches at WWE's WM 39 Two Night Weekend Event as Sofi Stadium in LA! I think Cody Rhodes will capture the WWE Championship Belt in his Match vs Roman Reigns! Time for Reigns to lose the Belts & the end of 'The Bloodling Storyline" @JGprowrestling Hello, I think there will be Great Matches at WWE's WM 39 Two Night Weekend Event as Sofi Stadium in LA! I think Cody Rhodes will capture the WWE Championship Belt in his Match vs Roman Reigns! Time for Reigns to lose the Belts & the end of 'The Bloodling Storyline"

Junior @Juniorwashere2 @heeljey Roman reigns close to reaching 1000 days as champion Is historical and we might never see a champion run like this again for like another 30 years or so but Cody Rhodes has the perfect story to dethrone Roman But after these promos I’m just not sure who’s gonna win @heeljey Roman reigns close to reaching 1000 days as champion Is historical and we might never see a champion run like this again for like another 30 years or so but Cody Rhodes has the perfect story to dethrone Roman But after these promos I’m just not sure who’s gonna win

Whether or not the world championship finds itself a new holder, it is undeniable that both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have garnered massive attention. Both wrestlers have compelling stories, stemming from family legacy and ambitious personal motives. It will be interesting to watch their matchup playout this April 1 and 2 at WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes