Will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley ever be close again?

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley arguably currently run the pro wrestling business. When the three young men made their debut at Survivor Series a decade ago, little did anyone know it would change the game forever.

The Shield was stoppable in their two years together until Rollins stabbed them in the back. In 2014, the group separated, and all three superstars went their separate ways. The group had a few reunions between 2017-2019 before Moxley left for rivals AEW in 2019, while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins went on their own ways, focusing on their singles careers.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley were a tight group on and off the screen. They worked together, traveled together, and were close friends. However, since Moxley jumped over to AEW, and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been working in different storylines, the WWE universe has always been eager to know if the trio are still close to each other. The visionary recently gave us an answer.

In a recent interview with Metro, Rollins revealed that the three still have a special bond, however, they are not as close as they once were.

"Obviously none of us are as close as we were, and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone’s off doing their own thing, we’re all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he’s on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He’s busy doing his own thing, whether it’s AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!"

The former WWE Champion also stated that while the trio may no longer be close, their bond will always be there, similar to other legendary factions.

"It will always exist in the same way that the Horsemen are always gonna be the Horsemen, the nWo are always gonna be the nWo, The Shield has that type of aura about it. There’s always gonna be a connection there, no matter what happens or which directions we go."

Upcoming WWE Superstar wants to face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and more

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are arguably the top superstars in WWE. They are the measuring stick of WWE and their respective brands. Every superstar of the present and future wants to up their stock by facing them.

The most recent superstar wanting to face them is NXT superstar Carmelo Hayes. In an interview with SportsKeeda, Hayes revealed he wants to face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles.

“I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I’ll come to your front door,” Hayes said of WWE’s main roster. “Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins, and that’s a match that’s gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don’t worry about coming down here. This is my place, I’ll handle it down here but I’m coming up to you. He’s gonna see me. Same thing with AJ, same thing with Finn. All of those guys Roman, too.”

Hayes was last seen at the NXT Premium Live Event Deadline. He ended up as the runner-up to Grayson Waller in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

