Will Seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential hint 

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will team up to take on the fearsome duo of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Final Boss, The Rock.

The contest is set to have major implications on how Cody and Roman's match on Night Two will go down.

Whilst many are looking forward to seeing Rhodes and Rollins teaming up to take on The Bloodline, there are many who are questioning whether the pair can coexist on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After making his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes' first feud was with Seth Rollins. The two stars went to war inside Hell In A Cell, in what many consider to be one of the greatest matches in the company's history.

Given their history, a potential betrayal from Seth could very well be on the cards. Recently Xero made a post on social media referencing Seth and Roman's previous alliance and hinting that their friendship may be renewed in the coming weeks.

Rhodes and Rollins will hope to put their differences aside on Saturday, April 6th at WrestleMania 40 against The Rock and Roman Reigns and win the blockbuster tag team match.

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Cody Rhodes

As the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has looked to establish himself as the workhorse champion, compared to Reigns who has rarely wrestled over the past 12 months.

Given their history as members of The Shield, Rhodes has been questioned as to whether or not he can trust Seth Rollins in their match at WrestleMania 40. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins gave an insight into how he and Cody Rhodes feel about each other, both professionally and personally.

"Our relationship is very complex. I think that’s the best way to put it. I think there’s mutual respect, but there is also a level of competition. There is a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. You know he has mentioned recently that we both vying constantly through the top guy on the show on Monday night raw and that’s the truth. So there’s respect."

If Cody and Seth can defeat The Bloodline on Night One then The American Nightmare will be able to avoid his title match against Reigns being subject to 'Bloodline rules'.