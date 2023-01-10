Will Seth Rollins recover from his knee injury in time for WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

A couple of days ago, Seth Rollins picked up a knee injury while wrestling Austin Theory for his United States Championship. He ended up losing the match, but his fans were more concerned regarding his availability in the upcoming weeks.

Rollins' issues with his knee are well-documented. He injured the same knee back in 2015, which kept him out of action for months. With premium live events like WWE Royal Rumble 2023 coming up, the knock couldn't have come at a worse time.

The Visionary recently tweeted: 'Redsign. Rebuild. Reclaim', the motto he used to preach back when he was out of action. The question that arises is whether or not he'll recover from his knee injury in time for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. If you want to know the answer, read on to find out.

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins addressed his knee injury while confronting Austin Theory. He declared that while he wasn't at a 100%, he would be fine come WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

"My knee is not 100%, but it will be, just in time for me to win the Royal Rumble" [Rollins to Theory on RAW]

Rollins' declaration on RAW comes as great news. Now that he has made his intentions clear, he should be seen as a favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Should he succeed, he will join an elite club of superstars who have won the match twice in their careers.

Seth Rollins' first major knee injury in WWE

Fans should be glad that this Seth Rollins knee injury is nothing like the one he picked up in 2015. While wrestling Kane at a live event, his knee buckled and gave way, leading to him being helped to the back.

Rollins was ruled out of action for months, which was made even worse by the fact that he was the reigning world champion at the time. He was forced to relinquish the title and had to watch the 2016 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32 from the sidelines, all while focusing on winning the championship that he never lost.

The Revolutionary returned at Extreme Rules 2016, attacking arch-rival Roman Reigns at the end of the show with a Pedigree. Seth then stood over him with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, confirming that he had redesigned and rebuilt in order to reclaim.

