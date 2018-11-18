Will Survivor Series be as good as NXT TakeOver?

At the moment, NXT TakeOver is the only thing the WWE Universe is talking about. NXT has always been considered the developmental brand, but the superstars blew away everyone's expectations and put on a five-star pay-per-view that would make a Hall of Famer proud. While this may be good for NXT, it could potentially be a double-edged sword for the WWE.

If Survivor Series isn't equally as good, fans may decide that the developmental roster is much more interesting than both main brands.

In this article, we take a look at the matches on the Survivor Series card to see whether they can live up to the hype created by NXT Takeover.

#1 Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

This match has the potential of being the best match of the entire pay-per-view if the WWE creative team can manage to showcase the strengths of both competitors.

Going back to the final RAW before Survivor Series, Ronda Rousey had her hand injured by Becky Lynch, and that could play a massive factor in the match with Charlotte.

Charlotte has a hybrid style that could make it easy, on paper at least, for her to take advantage of the injury and at the same time deny Rousey the chance to utilize her unique offensive arsenal.

This match will definitely be compared to Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane, and in this instance, Survivor Series may have the upper hand.

Charlotte Flair's experience will definitely play a major part in this match as she'll have to hold Ronda's hand throughout the match.

While not taking anything away from Rousey, she is the most skilled legitimate fighter in the WWE women's division at the moment and in history, but a pro-wrestling match is about more than just fighting skills, to paraphrase Dustin Rhodes, it's about telling a story.

The women of NXT told a beautiful story at TakeOver, and now it's up to the Baddest Woman On The Planet and the WWE's most phenomenal star on SmackDown.

