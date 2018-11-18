×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Will Survivor Series be as good as NXT TakeOver?

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Nov 2018, 20:33 IST

Who will survive?
Who will survive?

At the moment, NXT TakeOver is the only thing the WWE Universe is talking about. NXT has always been considered the developmental brand, but the superstars blew away everyone's expectations and put on a five-star pay-per-view that would make a Hall of Famer proud. While this may be good for NXT, it could potentially be a double-edged sword for the WWE.


We are Taking Over
We are Taking Over

If Survivor Series isn't equally as good, fans may decide that the developmental roster is much more interesting than both main brands.

In this article, we take a look at the matches on the Survivor Series card to see whether they can live up to the hype created by NXT Takeover.

#1 Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair

This match has the potential of being the best match of the entire pay-per-view if the WWE creative team can manage to showcase the strengths of both competitors.

Going back to the final RAW before Survivor Series, Ronda Rousey had her hand injured by Becky Lynch, and that could play a massive factor in the match with Charlotte.

Charlotte has a hybrid style that could make it easy, on paper at least, for her to take advantage of the injury and at the same time deny Rousey the chance to utilize her unique offensive arsenal.

This match will definitely be compared to Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane, and in this instance, Survivor Series may have the upper hand.


Charlotte Flair's experience will definitely play a major part in this match as she'll have to hold Ronda's hand throughout the match.

While not taking anything away from Rousey, she is the most skilled legitimate fighter in the WWE women's division at the moment and in history, but a pro-wrestling match is about more than just fighting skills, to paraphrase Dustin Rhodes, it's about telling a story.

The women of NXT told a beautiful story at TakeOver, and now it's up to the Baddest Woman On The Planet and the WWE's most phenomenal star on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
Arctic
ANALYST
Arctic is a freelance writer in love with sports, heavy metal music and well-written novels. Make sure to follow Arctic and share all the articles that you like
5 Biggest Ways WWE Survivor Series Could Outshine NXT...
RELATED STORY
5 Legitimate Shockers WWE Could Be Planning For Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: 4 Surprises that could be in store
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Last minute rumors 
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Full match-card predictions and...
RELATED STORY
Predicting All Champions' Fate At Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Preview: November 18th
RELATED STORY
5 surprises that could happen at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
3 potential match of the year candidates at Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us