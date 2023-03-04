Roman Reigns' ruling over WWE with the Bloodline has been one of the most compelling storylines in history. It started with Reigns winning the Universal Championship and continued with him submitting Jey Uso to his will. Jimmy Uso fell into line while Solo Sikoa debuted at Clash at the Castle last summer as a loyal family member.

With cracks in The Bloodline's foundation, will the dominant group survive until the end of the year? Members are going off in their directions, and The Tribal Chief is losing his patience.

The group might not make it to the end of 2023. Reigns even said that if Jey doesn't show up on next week's SmackDown, it will be Jimmy's fault.

Dissension in the group started after Sami Zayn stepped up to save his friend Kevin Owens. After Reigns defeated Owens at the Royal Rumble, he ordered the Bloodline to destroy both men.

While Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa took part in battering the former Intercontinental Champion, Jey was torn between his family and a friend.

In the last few weeks, Jey has been his own man, showing up by himself and at the last minute. These actions have shown that Reigns isn't in control of Jey and the entire Bloodline, and control is something that The Tribal Chief doesn't like to share.

The most recent episode of SmackDown went on again without an appearance from Jey Uso.

Can The Bloodline even survive past WrestleMania 39?

While things have been cracking in the Bloodline for much of 2023, WrestleMania 39 could determine the faction's fate. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

With Reigns dominating for over two years as Champion, it is well past time for a significant loss. Rhodes should be the man to hand him that colossal loss.

Solo Sikoa has been the most loyal member of the Bloodline ever since he wasn't forced to submit to The Tribal Chief. He was already on the same page once he arrived on the main roster.

Sikoa also hasn't ruled over an entire division in WWE, so his role could be debatable following WrestleMania 39. Will he remain loyal to Reigns and the group he joined, or will he go out on his own? Could he leave Reigns but stay with his brothers, the Usos?

Speaking of the Usos, they will likely defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The latter duo hasn't made up with each other yet, but both stars have said they want to tear down the Bloodline.

The Usos have also reigned as SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over 500 days so that they could lose their titles at the Show of Shows. If both Reigns and The Usos lose their belts in Hollywood, the group could completely explode.

Reigns likely won't accept a loss from his cousins, so his ruthlessness could intensify if they drop their titles. He has undoubtedly used many ultimatums with members of the Bloodline.

Holding gold makes them the top dogs in WWE, but losing those titles could spell the end of one of the most dominant groups in the promotion's history.

