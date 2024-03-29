Will The Rock stop using non-PG language on WWE television? Exploring his brutally honest thoughts 

The Rock has been the subject of much criticism of late. His promos and segments, although wildly entertaining, have been filled with profanity that goes against WWE's PG policies. Even the locker room is reportedly unhappy with the favoritism The Brahma Bull seems to be receiving. But, what does he have to say about all this?

Well, on previous occasions, The Rock has not held back with his words, especially when it comes to non-PG language. And, going by his latest Instagram post, this is unlikely to change. The People's Champ recently shared an unseen angle of his recent beatdown of Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. In the video, he can be heard and seen blasting a WWE producer for trying to cut the shot.

Further elaborating on the incident in the captions, The Rock explained that he is not a fan of being told what he can or cannot do. An issue that he has had with individuals, corporations, and governments.

"This is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments - telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get canceled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way or no way," wrote The Rock.

He then proceeded to make it clear, that he had no intention of stopping, and that he would say and do whatever he wanted.

"I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it," wrote The Rock.

If one thing is certain, all eyes are on Rocky as WrestleMania 40 draws nearer. Every angle he has been in has excited the WWE Universe. So, as long as that is the case, things are unlikely to change.

The Rock within the current WWE administration has been likened to Brock Lesnar

It's safe to say that The Rock has much power in this current version of WWE. Having joined TKO Group's board of directors, this was expected. This power has translated nicely to his promos and segments on WWE shows that have raised eyebrows throughout the industry.

With that in mind, and following his most recent "bloody" segment involving Cody Rhodes, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has likened him to Brock Lesnar. According to Meltzer, The People's Champ currently has power in WWE that is equal to or more than what Lesnar had under the Vince McMahon administration.

As things stand, it looks like WWE is entering a new era. One that is being defined by Dwyane Johnson and the changes he has made to the product in the span of a few months. It will be interesting to see what this new WWE looks like under this new regime.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Did The Rock go too far on the last episode of Monday Night RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion