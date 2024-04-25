Will The Undertaker come out of retirement for one more match? Exploring what new WWE contract is all about

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history. A legend whose name is synonymous with the company, The Deadman is a beloved figure worldwide. Fans go wild every time the iconic gong in his theme song hits, and now they look forward to more such moments.

'Taker recently signed a new contract that ties him to the company for the foreseeable future. But what does this deal entail? And will he be coming out of retirement for one more match because of it? The short answer is no. The Undertaker is highly unlikely to come out of retirement for one last match.

As for the details of his deal, 'Taker signed a WWE Legends contract. This is a special kind of contract that the company hands to some of its biggest legends, including The Phenom.

While the money and the clauses are not the same as a performer's deal, it does come with several perks. It allows the company to use the legend's likeness, whether it is in video games or to sell merchandise. In return, the talent will receive some form of compensation.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this does not mean the legend will not make any appearances on TV. As part of the contract, The Undertaker can appear at signings, and may even make occasional appearances at major events. So, fans shouldn't be surprised if 'Taker does show up out of nowhere, just like he did at WrestleMania 40.

The Undertaker recently made a plea to Triple H regarding the women's division

While The Undertaker is undoubtedly happy about putting pen to paper on a new deal, he is also deeply invested in WWE's product. With Triple H introducing a new era in WWE, the possibilities are endless in terms of what fans can expect. While there will certainly be changes made, The Deadman has issued a plea to The Game regarding the company's women's division.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, 'Taker praised the women's division, and how deep its roster has become. However, he feels that the division lacks a key component, and that is mid-card titles. The Hall of Famer suggested that it might be time for the company to introduce a Women's US Championship and a Women's Intercontinental Championship, adding a new dynamic to the division.

Expand Tweet

It is an interesting suggestion on 'Taker's part and would be an incredible introduction to the division. He is right when he says the women's division is the best in the business. Hopefully, Triple H will consider his advice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback