Will The Usos ever reunite in WWE? Jey Uso reveals the truth!

Jey Uso recently spoke about a possible reunion with his brother, Jimmy Uso, in the future. This year, on the WWE SmackDown post-SummerSlam, Jey Uso left The Bloodline, while Jimmy Uso stayed with his Tribal Chief.

This marked the separation of the greatest tag team of all time. They have won the Tag Titles on numerous occasions and are also the longest-reigning Tag Champs in WWE history. Unfortunately, Jey had enough of Roman Reigns' tyranny and shifted to WWE RAW after quitting the Samoan faction.

While Jey Uso is having a brilliant singles run, fans hope to someday see The Usos back together. While the WWE Universe is still guessing if The Usos will reunite, the Samoan superstar has an answer. Speaking with Jackie Redmond on her show, Main Event Jey talked about the future of The Usos:

"Roman knows this, my brother's know this, as long as The Tribal Chief got his finger on Jimmy and Solo, it's never going to happen. So y'all just come this way, just come to Monday, man." (From 35:24 to 35:35)

From the words above, The Usos reunion looks very difficult. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are nowhere close to leaving their Tribal Chief's side.

The Bloodline always keeps an eye on Jey Uso

Jey Uso shifted to WWE RAW to finally fly on his own and do something for himself. However, The Bloodline hasn't left him alone. Jimmy Uso even interfered in his Intercontinental Championship match on RAW against Gunther.

Speaking on the Jackie Redmond show, Main Event Jey revealed Roman Reigns and Co. will always try to pull him down. However, he will keep on chasing his dreams:

“I do Jackie, I never said it out loud, but I do. I feel like he’s always … the whole family is always watching me because I am suppose to be with the family. But, guess what? You are allowed to go out there and get it on your own, Uce. You are allowed to go out there and chase your own dreams, Uce, you know.” (From 32:34 to 32:51)

Jey Uso has never won a singles championship in the WWE. He had a chance to do it against Gunther, but Jimmy didn't let it happen. As of now, he still looks to be in the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship. Let's see if he can do the unthinkable by defeating Gunther and winning the first-ever singles championship of his career.

