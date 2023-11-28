Will Triple H finally grant CM Punk's demand after 4529 days? Exploring the possibility

Triple H did the unthinkable by bringing CM Punk back to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. According to reports, Punk’s former boss, Vince McMahon, was not involved in the decision to bring back the Straight Edge Superstar to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Fans may recall Punk's segment with McMahon 4,529 days ago when the Second City Saint had demanded ice cream bars from the billionaire wrestling promoter. The angle led to Punk winning the WWE Championship and walking away with the title at Money in the Bank 2011.

It is possible that Triple H could grant CM Punk after more than 4,500 days. The Chicago native will have a live microphone tonight on WWE RAW, and he might reference the promo from more than a decade ago.

The segment saw Vince McMahon arrive in the ring on the July 4, 2011, edition of Monday Night RAW to negotiate a contract with CM Punk. The boss wanted his most popular star to re-sign with the company ahead of Money in the Bank 2011.

Punk toyed with McMahon throughout the segment. He presented a list of demands, including his movie and ice-cream bars. John Cena also got involved in the segment. The Cenation leader asked McMahon to make the title match at Money in the Bank official.

Did CM Punk pose with Triple H for an iconic photo after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

According to reports, only a few people knew of Punk’s return ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Straight Edge Superstar made his iconic return following the Men’s WarGames match between The Judgment Day and Team Cody Rhodes.

Triple H posted a photo of him doing his iconic pointing pose with Punk after the grand return. The Game took control of the PLE broadcast during the closing moments. He also signaled for the WWE logo to appear before Punk returned.

Expand Tweet

Fans can read details of CM Punk’s contract with WWE here.