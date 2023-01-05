Will Triple H be involved in any WWE feuds in 2023?

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is a busy man these days. As the company's Chief Content Officer, he handles - as his Wikipedia page puts it - "[WWE's] creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development, and creative services departments."

Even as an executive, The Game has previously found time to compete in the ring - even holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016 by winning the Royal Rumble that year.

So, how likely is it that Triple H might be involved in some storyline this year? The answer: not very.

In 2021, The King of Kings suffered a cardiac event and was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Thankfully for him and his family (and all of us, too, let's be honest), Triple H pulled through.

He eventually resumed his executive duties, but, as he explained to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, his in-ring career was effectively over.

"For me, as far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I'm done. I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he said.

He also made it clear at WrestleMania 38 when he left his wrestling boots in the ring.

Can Triple H return to the ring in other roles?

Now, of course, that eliminates any possibility of Triple H having a match in 2023. However, that certainly doesn't prevent him from participating at all.

Since taking over CCO for WWE, Hunter has kept his TV appearances to a minimum. It feels like it's by design. On top of him being ridiculously busy doing Vince McMahon's old job, it's possible that he also wanted to appear on a show mean to something - just like when his father-in-law did.

That being said, if necessary, the Cerebral Assassin could certainly take on an authority role - much like he used to and much like Adam Pearce does now. After all, he's already there at the show. So why not?

Another possibility, although even more unlikely, is his taking on a manager's role. We've already seen JBL, another retired superstar, return as the manager of Baron Corbin. We could see The Game come ringside with an up-and-coming young talent that needs that little push.

At the end of the day, though, it's a safe bet that Triple H will stay in Gorilla Position, which is fine. But, again - never say never.

Who are we kidding? Never.

