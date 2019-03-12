Will we see the 'new' Daniel Bryan vs the 'old' Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35?

Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 30

On April 6, 2014, at Wrestlemania 30, the world witnessed the perfect 'underdog' story as Daniel Bryan, overcame all the odds as he beat Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In the build-up to this story, despite the overwhelming support for his 'YES' movement, Daniel Bryan was screwed over multiple times by the McMahon family, who, as per the storyline, did not perceive him good enough to be a champion. However, owing to the overpowering support of the WWE Universe, we saw the "miracle on Bourbon Street" (Michael Cole's historic words at the end of the main event).

Kofi Kingston won the hearts of the entire WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber 2019

Cut to 2019, we are now witnessing a storyline which is reminiscent of the one we saw 5 years ago. The biggest irony is that this time, it would be against the man who was the centre piece of the entire action at Wrestlemania 30, Daniel Bryan.

Despite spending 11 years and winning a total of 15 championships in WWE, the WWE Championship has always eluded Kofi Kingston. In one of the biggest turn of events, at Elimination Chamber 2019, the up and coming high-flyer, Mustafa Ali, was forced out of the main event and Kofi Kingston was inserted as his substitute.

Kofi shocked the entire WWE Universe with his performances in the Gauntlet Match, which took place 5 days prior to Elimination Chamber, and the Elimination Chamber match itself. The world wanted Kofi Kingston to be the new WWE Champion. However, Daniel Bryan just managed to sneak out a victory.

In the back of these performances, Kofi was made the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship and supposed to square off against Daniel Bryan for the title at Fastlane 2019. However, just like what happened 5 years ago, the McMahon regime "screwed" Kofi, and replaced him with the returning Kevin Owens out of nowhere.

The Bar destroyed Kofi Kingston at Fastlane 2019

At Fastlane, it was announced that the WWE Championship match would now be a triple threat match. Apparently, Kofi Kingston was promised to be third participant of the match. However, once again, Vince McMahon squashed all the hopes of Kofi and the WWE Universe as he announced a Handicap match against The Bar instead.

Will we see Daniel Bryan v/s Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35?

The crowd is now completely behind Kofi Kingston and with the help of good storytelling, he may very well become what Daniel Bryan was for the WWE 5 years ago. This would culminate into a match between the 'New' Daniel Bryan v/s the 'Old' Daniel Bryan, aka Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35.

The involvement of Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali has added further layers of the story and a one-on-one match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston may not be possible. However, if it does happen, it would be a spectacle to watch out for.

