Will WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 be on Netflix?

The WWE Universe is hyped for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this weekend. With the company’s RAW brand now streaming on Netflix, several fans are wondering if the premium live event would be available on the streaming giant. This article covers all the details of how you can watch the Elimination Chamber and if you can access it on Netflix.

For the fans in the United States, the Toronto PLE will be available on Peacock. For fans living outside the US, the March 1 event will be available on Netflix and begin streaming from 7 ET/4 PT. However, in regions where WWE has specific broadcasting deals, the designated providers will stream and broadcast the event. For example, fans in India can watch the show on Sony LIV.

The Rock recently made an appearance on WWE SmackDown and called Cody Rhodes for an in-ring segment. Speaking to The American Nightmare, The High Chief highlighted the bond of friendship they share. Following this, The Brahma Bull asked Rhodes to be his champion and give his soul to him.

However, there is a big chance that Cody Rhodes might turn down his offer and be the champion of the people. This could infuriate The Rock who could choose another WWE Superstar and help them become his champion. To achieve this, The Final Boss could get one of the participants in the men’s Elimination Chamber match on his side and help him win the match.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre could volunteer to be The Rock’s champion. The Scottish Warrior has been left frustrated many times in the last year when he came so close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship but was always screwed out of the chance by CM Punk. McIntyre’s frustration was also visible when he was eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Thus, The Rock could interfere in the Elimination Chamber match and help The Scottish Psychopath win inside the cage once again. Then, he could also try to interfere during McIntyre’s WrestleMania 41 confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

Thus, The American Nightmare’s reign could come to an end and the Scotsman could finally become a champion. It would be interesting to see what really happens between Rhodes and The Final Boss in Toronto.

