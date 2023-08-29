Will WWE get access to stadiums after new partnership with NFL? What fans must know

WWE and NFL have announced a licensing agreement with each other for the first time ever.

As per the agreement, WWE and the NFL have agreed to form a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired Legacy belts for all 32 NFL teams. The belts will be available on the official shops and Fanatics.com.

However, this doesn’t guarantee or remotely indicate that the pro-wrestling giant will have free access to the home stadiums of the 32 teams across The States for premiere live events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and others. Whether or not there’s a difference in procedure or financing is a separate discussion between NFL and Titanland. As of now, the agreement is only for the NFL inspired Legacy Belts.

The Stamford-based promotion has often used stadiums such as Allegiant Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Ford Field, and others for their premiere live events. Each of them have required previous booking, financing, and other expenses necessary.

Revisiting when WWE built their own stadium

Back during COVID-19, live events were brought to a sudden halt. However, Titanland didn’t want to stop their shows and had to come up with an innovative solution to keep the entertainment going.

As a result, WWE built The ThunderDome. It was a huge production with wide screens surrounding the ring. There were no fans in the “stadium” itself, but fans could purchase a spot on the screen to witness the live action.

The ThunderDome had three locations during its 11-month run: Amway Center, Tropicana Field, and Yuengling Center.

The innovation and use of technology earned Titanland the following awards among others:

Virtual Fan Experience award at the 2020 SPORTEL Award

Best Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic at the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

The Stamford-based promotion stopped using The ThunderDome when live touring for RAW and SmackDown resumed on July 16, 2021.

What is your favorite memory from the WWE thunderdome? Sound off in the comments section below.

