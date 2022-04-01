Will WWE Hall of Fame 2022 be available on Peacock?

WrestleMania weekend is fast approaching, with a flurry of WWE shows and events taking place one after the other. One of the said events is the Hall of Fame ceremony, where the company honors its legends.

The show is usually an entertaining affair that sees the inductees reminisce about their careers. Fans often learn exciting tidbits from their favorite stars' lives during their speeches.

While WrestleMania is a mega show that is available on multiple platforms, the HOF Ceremony is less televised. Although streaming platform Peacock has all the premium live events, most fans wonder if special events are available there.

It has been revealed that the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 1, 2022. Thankfully for fans, the ceremony will be available to stream on Peacock at 10 p.m. ET.

WWE honors an illustrious class in 2022

This year's Hall of Fame class is filled with legendary superstars who thoroughly deserve their inductions. This year's inductions will feature Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers and will be headlined by The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's induction is the standout moment in the schedule. Having drawn the curtains on his legendary career with no souls in the arena, this induction will be the sending-off he deserves.

Another significant part of the ceremony is the Warrior Award. It is presented to individuals who “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance” and live their lives with “courage and compassion.”

WWE will posthumously present the Warrior Award to late superstar Shad Gaspard this year. On May 17, 2020, he was reported missing after he and his son were caught in a strong rip current in Los Angeles in May of 2020.

The late WWE Superstar's last words were to a lifeguard, whom Gaspard urged to save his son's life. Gaspard disappeared underwater soon after. His body was found on May 20.

Gaspard didn't think twice before giving up his life to save his son. A man of his courage and selflessness is worthy of going into the Hall of Fame alongside all-time greats.

