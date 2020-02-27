William Regal makes a huge announcement regarding NXT Women's Championship

NXT GM William Regal

In tonight's episode of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal made a huge match announcement regarding the NXT Women's Championship. This announcement is surely going to shake up the entire NXT Women's Division.

The current scenario in the NXT Women's division

The current NXT Women's champion is Rhea Ripley who defeated Shayna Baszler in December on an episode of the Black and Gold brand which thereby made her the first Superstar to have won both the NXT UK and NXT Women's Championships.

Ripley has defended her title over the past few weeks against the likes of Toni Storm and Bianca Belair. She retained the title against Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland and after the match was attacked by this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair who then chose to challenge The Nightmare for the women's title at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte who is a record 10-times Women's Champion is also a former NXT Women's Champion and looks forward to once again hold that title. The Queen also targetted Belair at the Portland match and later tonight on NXT, she will go one on one with The EST of NXT.

No.1 Contender's Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa Bay

Regal said that to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's title a series of qualification matches will occur. The final two will then fight it out for the opportunity at TakeOver: Tampa Bay in a Ladders Match.

NXT currently has one of the best Women's divisions in the world and this will present a great opportunity to the likes of Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim etc to stake a claim to the NXT Women's title. It will be interesting the qualification matches that will start from next week.