With The Rock gone, Triple H faces a big Cody Rhodes decision after WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will join forces with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on Saturday. The following night, The American Nightmare is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year.

The Rock's heel turn and captivating performances in the build-up to the two-night event have been widely praised by fans. However, according to ESPN, The Final Boss might not be around in WWE much longer after WrestleMania XL due to acting commitments.

If that is the case, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might face a difficult booking dilemma between WrestleMania XL and when The Rock inevitably returns.

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock is arguably the biggest match Triple H can book right now, regardless of what happens at WrestleMania XL. SummerSlam 2024, due to take place on August 3, seems like the perfect destination for a first-time-ever singles bout between the bitter rivals.

In 2023, Rhodes' biggest feuds came against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Aside from those rivalries, he was involved in relatively underwhelming storylines with The Judgment Day and Shinsuke Nakamura.

With or without the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhodes needs viable opponents after WrestleMania XL to maintain momentum before potentially facing The Rock.

Possible opponents for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lose against The Rock and Roman Reigns, it would not be surprising if the makeshift tag partners renewed their rivalry after WrestleMania XL.

Many people, including Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, have questioned whether Rollins could betray Rhodes to add another twist to the story.

Alternatively, Rhodes' battle with The Bloodline could continue beyond WrestleMania XL until The Rock returns. Jimmy Uso is the perfect opponent if a Bloodline member faces the two-time Royal Rumble winner on RAW or SmackDown. Solo Sikoa is also a possible premium live event opponent for the WrestleMania 40 main eventer.

Further down the line, CM Punk and Gunther are destined to cross paths with Rhodes at some stage. A feud between the two-time Intercontinental Champion and his former mentor in the Legacy faction, Randy Orton, is also a realistic possibility.

Which superstars would you like Cody Rhodes to face after WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

