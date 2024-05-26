World champion looks weak, major botch ending - 4 mistakes WWE made at King and Queen of the Ring 

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is now in the rearview mirror and Triple H has already announced what could be the main event match for Clash at the Castle next month.

While King and Queen of the Ring will be a memorable occasion for Nia Jax and Gunther, there were several mistakes that were made throughout the show, which could have been avoided.

The following list looks at just four mistakes that were made at King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Why was Bronson Reed there?

Sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in Saudi Arabia, but it seems that the whole story was about Gable and Otis. The end of the match saw Otis take out Gable after he seemingly took Sami's side, even though the move could have been inadvertent, but what was the point in adding Bronson Reed to this match?

Reed was the man to take the pin off the Helluva Kick, but it seems that he was only in the match to make it a triple threat and push the no-disqualification rule so that Otis was able to attack Gable, which is a waste of his talent.

#3. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were buried again

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was clearly a last-minute decision that was only set up the day before on WWE SmackDown but what was the point? Not only were Candice and Indi defeated again, but it was just seemingly another outing to hype the new tag team champions.

Indi and Candice were in the same position on the card at Elimination Chamber back in February and while they did put up a good fight again, it was clear that they were not taking the titles. Anyone could have been in that spot, and then the tag team champions completely forgot that Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler were supposed to be their next challengers.

#2. Gunther wasn't able to actually defeat Randy Orton

Gunther was crowned King of the Ring

Gunther is the King of the Ring for 2024 but considering how dominant he has been since being called up to the main roster, it wasn't the quite the display that was expected from The Ring General.

He had Randy Orton's number throughout the match, but the finish made it clear that he wasn't able to beat him clean and the only reason Gunther is King of the Ring now is because the referee didn't notice that his shoulder was off the canvas. What drama awaits The Ring General next?

#1. Cody Rhodes now looks like he can't win a WWE match alone

Cody Rhodes made a point of claiming Logan Paul couldn't win a WWE match without cheating ahead of their bout in Saudi Arabia, but it seems that he's not the only one. Rhodes had help to win his match once again as Ibrahim Al Hajjaj grabbed Paul's leg which was enough of a distraction to allow Rhodes to hit his finisher three times.

This isn't the only time Rhodes has had help, WrestleMania saw him pick up the win after a lot of current and former stars interfered and Seth Rollins provided the ultimate distraction. Rhodes could be getting his own reputation following this match which isn't what WWE would be aiming for with a face champion.

