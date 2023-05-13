World championship bout ending in seconds, superstar currently MIA - 5 WWE matches that ended within a minute

The very foundation of WWE and professional wrestling is the in-ring action. While World Wrestling Entertainment prides itself on other elements such as promos, skits, vignettes, elaborate entrances, and concert-like theme music, wrestling is the core product.

A great match can elevate a pro wrestler to a brand new level. It can also help businesses and leave lasting memories for fans all over the world. Of course, a great match is subjective, as there are no true criteria to judge what makes a wrestling bout unique.

Some fans prefer longer matches. There have been bouts that have lasted for an hour or longer than many deem to be classics. Meanwhile, there are also great matches that are relatively short, also known as sprints. Then there are some that barely even begin.

This article will look at a handful of the bouts that barely even began before ending. More specifically, this article will list five matches from wrestling's past and present that lasted for under a minute.

#5. Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

The latest example of a bout lasting for under a minute took place on Friday Night SmackDown on May 12, 2023. The bout in question saw veteran Baron Corbin take on former NXT star Cameron Grimes.

Grimes had been called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. While he was the final on-air selection, Baron wasn't drafted at all and remained a free agent. Despite that, Corbin chose to pick on Cameron, which led to this bout.

Before the match, Baron belittled Grimes and said he'd beat him in a matter of minutes, only to be hit with the Cave In within the opening seconds. Cameron then pinned the former United States Champion, thus winning his debut bout on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Aliyah vs. Natalya

Aliyah on SmackDown

Natalya is a WWE veteran. While she's loved by fans and wrestlers alike, her ego occasionally gets the better of her. This causes Natalya to make enemies and, at times, embarrass herself.

One such occasion was on the January 14, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Natalya was boasting about having three Guinness Book of World Records records under her belt. She then claimed she'd earn a new one by defeating Aliyah in record time.

The Queen Of Harts lived up to her word, at least partially. She did set a new record, but not by defeating Aliyah. Instead, the talented newcomer to the brand quickly pinned Natalya, thus making the veteran hold the record of the quickest defeat in only three seconds.

#3. Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus

Sheamus at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania XXVIII took place live from Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on April 1, 2012. The show was headlined by John Cena vs. The Rock, but it did feature a few other heavily promoted matches.

One bout that had a lot of intrigue going into the event was Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus. The former was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and Sheamus had won that year's Royal Rumble Match. Fans expected an epic bout, but they didn't quite receive one.

Bryan kissed AJ Lee, his then-girlfriend, right after the bell rang. Upon turning around, Daniel was hit with a Brogue Kick and pinned in 18 seconds. While many fans were furious over the outcome, it did help Bryan become more popular, which served him well over the following decade.

#2. Kane vs. Chavo Guerrero

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Anyways, here's the full match of Chavo Guerrero vs Kane at WrestleMania 24. Anyways, here's the full match of Chavo Guerrero vs Kane at WrestleMania 24. https://t.co/kpxa1GqRuA

Another one of the shortest matches in WWE history took place at WrestleMania XXIV, which aired live from the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The card was headlined by The Undertaker vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While numerous major bouts were on the card, one with significantly less hype was for the ECW Championship. Chavo Guerrero, the reigning champion, battled Kane.

Unfortunately, Guerrero couldn't quite cut the mustard when competing against The Big Red Machine. He charged at Kane and received an immediate Chokeslam for his trouble. In the end, Kane won the WWE ECW Title in just 11 seconds.

#1. Diesel vs. Bob Backlund for the WWE Championship

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 11/26/94: FULL MATCH!



Diesel defeats Mr. Bob Backlund to win the WWF title at MSG. 11/26/94: FULL MATCH! Diesel defeats Mr. Bob Backlund to win the WWF title at MSG. https://t.co/sEzOAnFtY8

While all of these bouts took place on television or pay-per-view, some quick matches took place at live events. One of the most important matches of the New Generation took place in front of just the live fans in attendance and lasted for a matter of seconds.

The then-WWE Champion Bob Backlund defended his coveted title against Big Daddy Cool Diesel at a Madison Square Garden event on November 26, 1994. Unfortunately for the champion, the bout ended in just eight seconds.

Diesel immediately hit a boot to the gut on the legend. The big man hit the Jackknife Powerbomb on Backlund to pick up a major win. Diesel went on to become the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the 1990s.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes