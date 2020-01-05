Wrestle Kingdom 14 Results (Day 2): 4 title changes, Moxley gets destroyed, Former WWE star attacks Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 14 did not disappoint

The second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 was headlined by the historic match between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito with the winner leaving with both the IWGP Heavyweight Championship as well as the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

We also had 'The Ace' Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, with Tanahashi getting a future AEW World title shot if he won.

Jon Moxley was also on the card tonight as he defended the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson. We also had Jushin Thunder Liger wrestling in the last ever match of his illustrious career.

Wrestle Kingdom 14's second day turned out to be as good as the first night if not even better. We had a total of six title matches and here we take a look at all the results from the day.

PRE-SHOW

Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-man tag titles

Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii

After a pretty even battle, Tomohiro Ishii hit Owens with a brainbuster to pin him as his team moved on.

Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii vs Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Robbie Eagles helped pull off the win for his team after rolling up Kanemaru.

Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii vs Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and EVIL

The winner of this match would go on to face the champions. EVIL picked up the win after pinning Ishii.

Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and EVIL vs Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe (C)

The champions were in last. Takagi, BUSHI and EVIL picked up the win after hitting Taguchi with a lariat and then the Made In Japan.

Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and EVIL win the NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag-Team Championships.

