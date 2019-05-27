Wrestle Review: AEW Double or Nothing 2019

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST

Truly; The Elite! The Elite!

There's a lot of words going to get thrown around describing Double or Nothing and AEW. Maybe the most underrated word among them will be 'Speechless'.

In its first official PPV as a company, All Elite Wrestling has shown the world that the art of pro wrestling cannot just be confined to one company, one dynasty, and one formula.

Things have truly changed from here on out for the pro-wrestling business. While all of these marketable terms and buzzwords may get mistaken as nothing but hyperbole, the event speaks for itself.

From a myriad of surprises to the unbelievable variety of wrestling on the show. From the wrestlers going all in with each aspect of their game to the elite doubling down on their motto to change the world.

You can bet they just changed the world, everything about their efforts this night not only screams classic pro-wrestling but also brings a twisted wind of change.

They may not need to become competition for WWE but they surely are proven as an alternative that could skyrocket to the moon.

How do we know this? Well as seen from the individual moments to matches in this review, it's clear AEW is truly All Elite Wrestling. Don't believe us? Then let's find out!

#1 The Presentation of it All

With a sleek arena setup like there's, there was no doubt AEW would get an equally sleek world championship

For a first time event from the newly christened company, it's important to asses what AEW and Tony Khan brought to the table on PPV.

Advertisement

One of the many complaints about wrestling today, in general, is how homogenized everything looks. This is especially true of stages and setups by WWE. A clear indication of the era Cody and team first came from and grew into is there in its iconic setup stage.

The whole arena especially the center stage at the entrance had a very casino feel with two round dugouts in the shapes of poker chips for the entrance, and a set of giant poker chips on stage to add to the Vegas atmosphere.

Besides this AEW kept a very cinematic and soft overhead light to their focus on the ring. It aided in giving the MGM Grand an apt atmosphere as the roster wrestled a variety of storytelling epics.

Alongside that is the genius camerawork including the crane shots perfectly swooping in and out during climactic sequences.

Finally, the commentary on the table was on point with JR despite a few mistakes pulling of his iconic self to match Excalibur and a smartly timed Alex Marvez.

All in all, AEW really hit the home run and hard sell on their stylistic nuances and uniqueness in comparison to other products around the world. A huge thumbs up!

