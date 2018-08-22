PPV Review: Summerslam 2018

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 944 // 22 Aug 2018, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RAW is clearly the priority

Pure art is such a rare thing, that the beauty of it comes in wanting to enjoy it and consume it rather than try to analyze every instinctive minute detail. That sort of pure art doesn't need an analysis, it doesn't deserve one. It just deserves a watch.

Don't worry that's not what Summerslam was, rather that is what NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV was. One then has to wonder where is WWE going wrong? Because despite a lethargic pace, Summerslam featured some great moments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Then it all fell flat from time to time. Booking needs to step up their game, writing needs to step up their game because the wrestlers stole the show.

So what stood head and shoulders at Summerslam, we've got to analyze this to find out the answer.

Kick-Off Show

B Team Needs to Evolve or Be Gone

You have to give it to WWE, say what you will about match quality but they know just how to set a match card. With the arena just about filling up, fans got treated to an early Rusev Day. Rusev and Lana versus Almas and Vega began with some fire between the men, hilariously leading to a Lana hot tag. The match itself entertaining, but nothing much else.

Vega takes a rope to assist a pin on Lana for Almas/Vega to win. Rating 2/5

The second match saw the Cruiserweight championship on the line, Cedric Alexander defending against Drew Gulak. Give it up for Gulak, not only did her smartly enter the ring as a politically charged character in American flag gear; he also stole the show by leading Alexander to a counter based contest.

A slight botch aside, the match saw Alexander sneak away with the win over Drew Gulak thus continuing this feud. Thus Cedric Alexander retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Rating 3/5

Up next was the RAW Tag Team Championship contest between the Revival and the B Team. The B Team is over, but they're not funny; falling into a victory seems to do no favors to them or their opponents The Revival. There's a story worth telling here and hope WWE realizes it sooner, rather than later.

The B Team get another silly win over The Revival and retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. Rating 1/5.

1 / 12 NEXT