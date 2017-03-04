Wrestlemania 33: Predicting every championship match for the Show of Shows

With WrestleMania 33 just around the corner, we predict every title match that will occur at the Show of Shows.

by Brandon Carney Opinion 04 Mar 2017, 18:07 IST

With Randy Orton refusing to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, who will challenge the New Face of Fear?

WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner. WWE’s biggest event of the year is sure to feature a slew of title matches, especially since the brand split has nearly doubled the number of Championships that exist in the company.

But we are just over five weeks away from the Show of Shows, and while we usually have a good idea of what some of the title matches will be, that’s not the case this year. Not a single title match has been confirmed for WrestleMania yet.

Randy Orton threw a wrench into what seemed to be the first confirmed title match for WrestleMania when he said he refused to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship but later changed his mind. So what will be the fate of SmackDown Live’s top title?

We have some ideas for that and the rest of the championships in WWE. Here are our predictions for what every title match will be at WrestleMania 33.