WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: Lita rumored to be part of the Smackdown Women's Championship match, among others

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw out her name into the mix, among some other possible contenders.

by Riju Dasgupta News 23 Mar 2017, 22:32 IST

Will the legend be part of the epic multi-woman battle?

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lita and a host of other female superstars could be part of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. This includes both superstars from the past, and surprise appearances from wrestlers thought to be injured right now. Among the names mentioned in addition to, the legendary 4-time WWE Women’s Championship and former announcer, Lita are former superstars Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis and Victoria aka Lisa Varon.

In case you didn’t know...

As part of a storyline on SmackDown, General Manager Daniel Bryan stipulated that SmackDown Women’s Champion would defend her championship against all the available talent on the roster. As of now, the advertised match features Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch all gunning for Alexa Bliss’ Smackdown Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Lita is probably the biggest name among the rumoured participants. In addition to her, there’s Tamina (who’s been part of several house shows), Kelly Kelly, Victoria, Maria Kanellis (who recently severed ties with TNA), Summer Rae (who’s been furiously rehabbing for her big return), Eva Marie (who’s been part of many acting assignments, putting wrestling on hold) and Naomi (whose father had confirmed on Twitter that she would be back in time for Wrestlemania 33).

The words- ‘All available talent in the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Roster’ leaves the door open for there being surprise entrants in the match, and multi-woman matches are a regular feature of WrestleMania. One must also note that WWE has not mentioned the nature of the match and the stipulations for the same, making us wonder if there are more surprises in store on the grandest stage of all.

What’s next?

With only one week to go until WrestleMania, all eyes will remain glued to our TV screens to find out if there are more developments on this front. It is safe to assume that not all surprises will be revealed before WrestleMania happens. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda.com for the latest developments on this front, as they happen. Lita is usually a part of the kick-off panel at Pay-per-views, so one has to watch out for whether or not she reprises the role this year.

Author’s take

There’s more to this Wrestlemania match than meets the eye. WrestleMania is always a great place for nostalgia, and we're sure WWE has some great surprises planned. As for Lita, it’ll be cool to see her wrestle after so many years, once again. The question is, can Amy Dumas go like she once used to?

