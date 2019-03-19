WrestleMania 35: 3 alternative opponents for Kurt Angle

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 272 // 19 Mar 2019, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Angle find an IMPACTful opponent?

On the March 18 episode of Raw, Kurt Angle took to the ring to announce his opponent for WrestleMania 35. The match will be his last wrestling match.

The Olympic Gold Medalist made clear he was allowed by the McMahons to choose anyone for his final match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Having said that, Angle disappointed many fans by announcing that he would pick Baron Corbin to face as his final opponent inside the squared circle. He claimed that he’d picked Corbin because of how difficult Corbin had made his life in the past year.

While it could be the final pick and Angle will indeed face Corbin at The Grandest Stage of Them All in what would feel like a pre-show match, reports suggest that Corbin might get swapped with a bigger opponent soon.

If that’s the case, we are going to pick 3 men who could prove to be fitting final opponents for the legendary superstar at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Bobby Roode

For those who haven’t watched TNA/Impact Wrestling, this may seem like an odd choice. However, for those who have been a fan of the promotion, you know what I’m talking about.

The two men have a history together and have delivered some great matches on TNA/Impact Wrestling which is yet to be seen inside the WWE ring.

Kurt Angle battled Chad Gable this week in a friendly match, and Bobby Roode could challenge the Hall of Famer next, but for a match at WrestleMania instead to end his career.

Advertisement

What’s more, Bobby Roode could turn heel in the process and disband from Chad Gable to become a threatening mid-card heel, which is lacking on the Raw roster currently.

Gable and Roode's tag team championship dream seems to be over now, and there seems to be no real reason why both should stick together anymore. Hence, it will be a good move if Roode challenges Angle as a heel and they have a match similar to their TNA/Impact Wrestling days.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement