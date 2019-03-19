×
WWE Rumors: Surprising change coming to Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
965   //    19 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin have not seen eye to eye on many things on RAW
What's the story?

On this week's WWE RAW, Kurt Angle announced that Baron Corbin will be his final opponent in the WWE, at WrestleMania 35.

That announcement disappointed the WWE Universe - as well as Angle's wife - as many expected a bigger name to face off against the Olympic Gold medallist and give him a fitting farewell.

In case you didn't know...

Angle announced on RAW that he has some unresolved issues with Baron Corbin, with whom he had a feud with when he was RAW General Manager. Corbin then became RAW GM before he was finally removed late last year.

Also Read: WWE News: Kurt Angle drops big hint on his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his farewell match

On RAW, Angle put on a great match with Chad Gable following last week's match with Apollo Crews.

The heart of the matter

Journalist Justin LaBar is speculating that Corbin will be removed from the match, much like what WWE did earlier by removing him as RAW GM.

Following last week's announcement, Angle listed out a few names, which included the likes of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and John Cena, with many believing that Cena would have been the right candidate for Angle to fight with.

Also Read: 5 WWE legends who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 36

The negative reaction from the Chicago crowd on RAW, as well as WWE fans around the world could prompt WWE to pull Corbin out of the match and replace him with someone else.

What's next?

Angle will probably wrestle in the next two RAW shows, which are the last two shows before WrestleMania 35, where he will have his final match, on April 7, 2019.

