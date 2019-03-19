WWE News: Kurt Angle's wife reacts to his WrestleMania 35 opponent being revealed

Angle's wife didn't seem too thrilled with the prospect

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted that the long-anticipated reveal of Angle's opponent for WrestleMania was "underwhelming".

Angle's wife Giovanna chimed in, replying to Ross' tweet with a single word: Very".

In case you didn't know...

Last week on Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he was going to retire from active competition after WrestleMania 35, with his final match being at the show of shows against a mystery opponent.

The rumor mill almost immediately began running rampant, with big names being thrown around for Angle to face at MetLife Stadium.

John Cena jumped on the bandwagon by posting a photo of Angle on Instagram. Angle himself stated that he wanted to face Cena at WrestleMania. NXT Superstar Matt Riddle threw his name in too. WWE's official website stated that Angle would reveal his opponent on tonight's Raw.

Angle came out to the ring tonight, as a white-hot Chicago crowd thanked him in unison. He announced that his retirement tour will continue tonight, with a match against Chad Gable.

But before facing off against Gable, Angle announced that his opponent at WrestleMania would be Baron Corbin. The arena went silent upon learning the name of Angle's Mania opponent. He went on to defeat Gable by applying his patented Ankle Lock.

The heart of the matter

Legendary commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter to sound his displeasure on this announcement.

Kurt Angle's wife, Giovanna Angle, replied to Ross, making it clear that she wasn't too thrilled with the match either.

Giovanna Angle didn't hide her opinion on Angle's match at Mania

What's next?

The internet was underwhelmed by Angle's announcement. The general consensus was that John Cena would return for a one-off match against the former Olympic gold medallist, to bring their story to a full circle. Angle was the one who faced John Cena in his very first WWE match in 2002.

Seems like WWE missed the opportunity of a well-deserved sendoff for Angle at the show of shows. The match with Corbin is likely to receive a mild reaction at best.

What are your views on Baron Corbin being Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent? Sound off!

