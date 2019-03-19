×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kurt Angle's wife reacts to his WrestleMania 35 opponent being revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
816   //    19 Mar 2019, 10:03 IST

Angle's wife didn't seem too thrilled with the prospect
Angle's wife didn't seem too thrilled with the prospect

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted that the long-anticipated reveal of Angle's opponent for WrestleMania was "underwhelming".

Angle's wife Giovanna chimed in, replying to Ross' tweet with a single word: Very".

In case you didn't know...

Last week on Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he was going to retire from active competition after WrestleMania 35, with his final match being at the show of shows against a mystery opponent.

The rumor mill almost immediately began running rampant, with big names being thrown around for Angle to face at MetLife Stadium.

John Cena jumped on the bandwagon by posting a photo of Angle on Instagram. Angle himself stated that he wanted to face Cena at WrestleMania. NXT Superstar Matt Riddle threw his name in too. WWE's official website stated that Angle would reveal his opponent on tonight's Raw.

Angle came out to the ring tonight, as a white-hot Chicago crowd thanked him in unison. He announced that his retirement tour will continue tonight, with a match against Chad Gable.

But before facing off against Gable, Angle announced that his opponent at WrestleMania would be Baron Corbin. The arena went silent upon learning the name of Angle's Mania opponent. He went on to defeat Gable by applying his patented Ankle Lock. 

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

Legendary commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter to sound his displeasure on this announcement.

Kurt Angle's wife, Giovanna Angle, replied to Ross, making it clear that she wasn't too thrilled with the match either.

Giovanna Angle didn't hide her opinion on Angle's match at Mania
Giovanna Angle didn't hide her opinion on Angle's match at Mania

What's next?

The internet was underwhelmed by Angle's announcement. The general consensus was that John Cena would return for a one-off match against the former Olympic gold medallist, to bring their story to a full circle. Angle was the one who faced John Cena in his very first WWE match in 2002.

Seems like WWE missed the opportunity of a well-deserved sendoff for Angle at the show of shows. The match with Corbin is likely to receive a mild reaction at best.

What are your views on Baron Corbin being Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent? Sound off!


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle Baron Corbin
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle drops big hint on his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his farewell match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Baron Corbin's hilarious reaction to being Kurt Angle's WrestleMania opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin is Kurt Angle's final WWE opponent
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 2 reasons why Baron Corbin must face Kurt Angle and 2 reasons he must not
RELATED STORY
3 Potential opponents for Kurt Angle's retirement match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: John Cena vs Kurt Angle unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons John Cena should be Kurt Angle's final opponent at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Superstars whom Kurt Angle could face in his Retirement Match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us