WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals who he wants to face at WrestleMania 35

Will Kurt Angle's story with John Cena come full circle at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A session on his official Facebook page, where he answered a string of questions thrown at him by the fans.

The former Olympic gold medallist revealed that it truly doesn't matter who his opponent will be, but proceeded to add that a part of him wants to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he will be competing at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with the match being his swansong. The speculations regarding his opponent began running rampant almost immediately.

Several names were thrown around on social media, from Baron Corbin to The Undertaker. John Cena added fuel to the fire by posting a picture of Kurt Angle on his Instagram.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to answer a bunch of questions on his Facebook page. When shot with the question on who he would want to wrestle at MetLife Stadium in his final match, Angle stated the following:

“It truly doesn’t matter who it is. Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I’ve always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I’m just happy to be performing at WrestleMania.”

Contrary to the obnoxious heel persona he used to portray on TV, Angle is known to be a humble and grateful guy in real life. He wasn't any different throughout the Q&A, going on to answer a horde of questions in an honest and respectful manner.

What's next?

Kurt Angle has had one of the most decorated careers in WWE history, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. It's only fitting that he ends his career at WrestleMania.

Pitting him against John Cena would be poetic as Cena kick-started his journey in WWE with a match against Angle, 17 years ago.

Who should be Kurt Angle's opponent at Wrestlemania 35? Sound off in the comments!

