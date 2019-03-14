×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE legends who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 36

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.12K   //    14 Mar 2019, 11:35 IST

Kurt Angle and Triple H
Kurt Angle and Triple H

The WrestleMania PPV is the biggest night for any pro wrestler and is the grandest stage for a WWE Superstar to showcase his worth.

A WrestleMania moment is what every budding pro wrestler dreams to achieve and there's probably no other stage bigger than The Show of Shows.

For older Superstars, legends who have been in the industry for a long time and left a mark on the business, there can't be a better way to sign off than at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle recently announced on WWE RAW that WrestleMania 35 would be his final match in the WWE, while Batista also said that his match against Triple H would be his last one in WWE.

Looking ahead to next year's WrestleMania, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, let's take a look at 5 legends who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Brock Lesnar

Will we see Brock Lesnar bid goodbye to the WWE in 2020?
Will we see Brock Lesnar bid goodbye to the WWE in 2020?

It's an open secret that Brock Lesnar is in the WWE mainly for the big bucks that he gets for each appearance, and that he will also be returning to the UFC for a big-money fight.

Lesnar has made few appearances on RAW and on PPVs in the last few years, and that will not change anytime soon. By the time WrestleMania 36 comes along, The Beast will be a few months shy of his 43rd birthday, and years of hard-hitting action in the ring, in UFC and WWE, will have taken its toll on Lesnar's body.

There is a huge possibility that Lesnar will finally walk away from the WWE, and he could have one final match in the WWE at WrestleMania, which could possibly be against Roman Reigns, which will be a passing of the torch moment.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
3 Superstars who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who Could Have Their Final Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Why The Undertaker Deserves A Farewell Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who could return to action at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable Wrestlemania Moments of the 2010s
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania: 3 dream matches that could headline WrestleMania 36 next year
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who Vince McMahon has no plans for at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WWE Entrances at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us