×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 3 alternative universal title matches that would've been more exciting

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    05 Apr 2019, 04:24 IST

Brock Lesnar & The Demon King Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar & The Demon King Finn Balor

WrestleMania 35 is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2019. The Showcase of the Immortals seems like its going to be a spectacular one this year. The title matches announced have aroused a lot of interest. This is the first WrestleMania that is built around the women's title.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar, the biggest superstar in the company, faces the Men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins. Rollins is one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE as of late. The match should have a perfect blend of strength and agility.

Rumours have been going around that Lesnar would successfully defend the universal title but anything may still happen. Last year, rumours also floated that Reigns would defeat Lesnar when the duo met at WrestleMania 34, but that didn't take place.

Thus, this match would also have suspense. Nevertheless, a win wouldn't mean much to both these superstars. Seth Rollins is already a well-established individual in the company and Brock Lesnar is a surefire Hall of Famer. The match would only further cement their legacy.

One of these three alternative universal title matches would've added a lot more expectations to the match as it would've possessed more meaning and purpose than this match.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs The Demon King Finn Balor

The Demon King
The Demon King

Finn Balor gave Brock Lesnar one of his best matches at Royal Rumble 2019. The WWE universe was left intrigued by that match. One of the reasons why this feud must have continued after Royal Rumble was the fact that it had more potential for development.

Most importantly, the feud promised an exciting climax. Finn Balor bringing his Demon King against Brock Lesnar would've been a fitting climax for the feud. Supernatural characters in WWE are decreasing more and more as days progress.

Brock Lesnar has a certain myth about him. The Beast Incarnate captured the WWE championship at the age of 25. He was literally untouchable in the initial days of his career. Even in the twilight of his career, Lesnar seems like a complete monster.

Advertisement

Breaking The Undertaker's undefeated streak and defeating John Cena in a squash match makes him look credible in the latter half of his career. He also was the longest reigning universal champion in the history of WWE. So much has been done to build his myth.

However, no much has been made of the Irish Demon in WWE. He hasn't done anything significant except winning the inaugural universal title.

The inaugural universal title winner Finn Balor vs the longest reigning champion Brock Lesnar looks like a credible WrestleMania match.

Finn Balor's Demon King vs Brock Lesnar would've been a mind-blowing encounter at WrestleMania. It would've even been more electrifying than his current clash against Bobby Lashley.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bullet Club Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins Greatest Technical wrestlers in WWE WWE Network Who is the WWE Universal Champion?
Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. An enthusiastic sports observer and writer. Also a passionate storyteller and poetry writer. Quite a traveler who loves adventures.
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should go to Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
Six Scenarios That Are Bound To Happen In WWE In 2019
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 booking decisions that would've made Brock Lesnar/Seth Rollins feud more exciting
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor and AJ Styles engage in an interesting exchange on social media
RELATED STORY
5 unexpected marquee matches WWE could be planning for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 signs that suggest Brock Lesnar will retain the Universal title
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H Takes Over
RELATED STORY
5 Predictions for WrestleMania based on the Royal Rumble results 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles issues a WrestleMania challenge
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars/teams who might sign with AEW in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us