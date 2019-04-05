WrestleMania 35: 3 alternative universal title matches that would've been more exciting

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 05 Apr 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar & The Demon King Finn Balor

WrestleMania 35 is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2019. The Showcase of the Immortals seems like its going to be a spectacular one this year. The title matches announced have aroused a lot of interest. This is the first WrestleMania that is built around the women's title.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar, the biggest superstar in the company, faces the Men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins. Rollins is one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE as of late. The match should have a perfect blend of strength and agility.

Rumours have been going around that Lesnar would successfully defend the universal title but anything may still happen. Last year, rumours also floated that Reigns would defeat Lesnar when the duo met at WrestleMania 34, but that didn't take place.

Thus, this match would also have suspense. Nevertheless, a win wouldn't mean much to both these superstars. Seth Rollins is already a well-established individual in the company and Brock Lesnar is a surefire Hall of Famer. The match would only further cement their legacy.

One of these three alternative universal title matches would've added a lot more expectations to the match as it would've possessed more meaning and purpose than this match.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs The Demon King Finn Balor

The Demon King

Finn Balor gave Brock Lesnar one of his best matches at Royal Rumble 2019. The WWE universe was left intrigued by that match. One of the reasons why this feud must have continued after Royal Rumble was the fact that it had more potential for development.

Most importantly, the feud promised an exciting climax. Finn Balor bringing his Demon King against Brock Lesnar would've been a fitting climax for the feud. Supernatural characters in WWE are decreasing more and more as days progress.

Brock Lesnar has a certain myth about him. The Beast Incarnate captured the WWE championship at the age of 25. He was literally untouchable in the initial days of his career. Even in the twilight of his career, Lesnar seems like a complete monster.

Advertisement

Breaking The Undertaker's undefeated streak and defeating John Cena in a squash match makes him look credible in the latter half of his career. He also was the longest reigning universal champion in the history of WWE. So much has been done to build his myth.

However, no much has been made of the Irish Demon in WWE. He hasn't done anything significant except winning the inaugural universal title.

The inaugural universal title winner Finn Balor vs the longest reigning champion Brock Lesnar looks like a credible WrestleMania match.

Finn Balor's Demon King vs Brock Lesnar would've been a mind-blowing encounter at WrestleMania. It would've even been more electrifying than his current clash against Bobby Lashley.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement