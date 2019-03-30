WrestleMania 35: 3 booking decisions that would've made Brock Lesnar/Seth Rollins feud more exciting

Brock Lesnar will defend his universal title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner. April 7, 2019, features yet another edition of the Show of Shows. For the first time ever women's title would be defended in the main event. The Pay-Per-View also promises to be the longest one in the history of WWE.

Men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins would take on Brock Lesnar for the universal championship. Brock Lesnar is arguably the biggest star in WWE. His opponent Seth's work rate over the past few years earned him a whole lot of respect within the squared circle.

Thus, both look deserving to fight for the universal title at WrestleMania. However, the buildup to their feud seems lackluster at its best. Given the history these two have and their star power, this match should've been the hottest one heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, their WrestleMania feud looks surprisingly dull. Here in this article, let us see three booking decisions that would've made this feud more exciting.

#3 A Universal Title open challenge?

Brock Lesnar with the universal championship

This may sound like sarcasm due to the fact that it's almost impossible to pull off but just consider it for a moment. Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He is at the same time the most experienced one the company has.

However, fans have grown a bit bored at him due to his on and off appearances. There is apparently nothing for Lesnar to do after WrestleMania 35. He has a lot of achievements in WWE. He's a surefire Hall of Famer and a living legend in the business.

Given his UFC interest, it's just a matter of time before he leaves WWE for good. Also, WWE may not have that many options to explore with him after WrestleMania. Thus, they should've used him to his maximum and let him go after WrestleMania 35.

A Universal Title challenge by a huge star like Lesnar would've been unimaginable. So many superstars would've benefitted even by sharing the ring with him. In a storyline perspective, it would've been the final domination of the much-hated beast before the Kingslayer Seth Rollins defeats him for good.

Nevertheless, it would be too much to ask but that doesn't mean it wouldn't have been able to get the fans excited about the Universal Title match at WrestleMania. Lesnar defeating most of the WWE superstars and threatening to leave the company with the title after WrestleMania would've made this feud look like a million bucks.

