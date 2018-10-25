WrestleMania 35: 3 opponents who can face AJ Styles

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 132 // 25 Oct 2018, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles has currently held the WWE Title for 300+ days

AJ Styles is a name known to all the wrestling fans in the world. ‘The Phenomenal One’ started wrestling on the independent circuit, before joining TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) and carrying it on his back.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Styles then went to NJPW, becoming the leader of the world famous ‘Bullet Club’ and winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship there, before making the move to WWE.

Fans were well-known to the horrible way indie talents and NXT call-ups were booked and feared the same for Styles.

However, much to the delight of fans, Styles has had an impressive run in the company. Making his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, Styles entered into a heated rivalry with Chris Jericho, before challenging Roman Reigns for his WWE Title post-WrestleMania 32.

He then turned heel, thus kicking off the dream feud between him and Cena. The Phenomenal One was able to get a clean win on Cena at SummerSlam 2016.

He then went on to win his first WWE Title, losing it to John Cena at the Royal Rumble 2017. The 2K19 cover star entered into a boss-employee rivalry with Shane McMahon.

Turning face post his match with Shane O'Mac at WrestleMania 33, he entered into a main-event caliber rivalry with Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Losing the US Title at Hell in a Cell 2017 to Baron Corbin, The Phenomenal One entered into the World Title scenario again, shocking everyone by defeating Jinder Mahal on SmackDown Live in England to win his second WWE Title.

As of this writing, Styles has been able to defend his title till now, holding it for almost a year. While defending it against the likes of Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Samoa Joe, Styles has been able to deliver various ‘Match of the Year’ candidates.

His rivalry with Samoa Joe was super-exciting, with both men killing it with their promos and in-ring skills.

Now that Styles has defended his title successfully against Samoa Joe; and some sort of interference being expected in his match against Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel PPV, we can certainly see Styles entering WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Champion.

So, let’s take a look at those AJ Styles feuds which will entertain the fans throughout the Mania season, whether or not he remains the WWE champion:

#1 AJ Styles v/s Undertaker

The Phenomenal One v/s The Phenom

Well, this feud was actually supposed to take place at WrestleMania 33. This was the reason why Undertaker returned and confronted team SmackDown during the blue brand’s 900th episode.

‘The Deadman’ would have then criticized Styles for not being able to keep his feud with Dean Ambrose aside for the Raw v/s SmackDown match, challenging the Phenomenal One for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble 2017 and even winning it.

The Undertaker would have then defended his title against John Cena in a ‘Career v/s Title’ match, with Cena winning his 17th world championship. Taker would have then retired for good.

However, with this not being the course taken by the company, Undertaker v/s AJ Styles should happen as it will surely be a match which will live up to expectations.

Even at the age of 40, Styles proves night in and night out as to why he is the best wrestler in the world, while even at the age of 52, Taker has proved that he still has something left in him.

Having Styles as his opponent would be a plus point for The Phenom because Styles is known to work a nice match with anyone.

(Take Jinder Mahal and Shane McMahon for example) The build-up to this match will be intriguing as well. Styles is one of the best talkers in the industries, while Taker is what he is today because of his supernatural character and mic skills.

An outstanding match between both men at WrestleMania 35, followed by a WWE Title win for Undertaker would be the perfect way for the Phenom to ride into the sunset.

Even if he loses, the quality of that match and Taker’s retirement would be something that will make this match a must-see.

1 / 3 NEXT