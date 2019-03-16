WrestleMania 35: 3 Possible opponents for Kevin Owens

What does WWE have in store for the Prizefighter at Wrestlemania 35?

Kevin Owens returned from injury last month on Smackdown Live. Owens replaced Kofi Kingston as the number one contender for the WWE Championship at Fastlane. Eventually, the match happened to be a triple-threat match also involving Mustafa Ali.

But now with KofiMania running wild, Owens seems a little lost going forward. This is Owens' first run as a face in the company and WWE would not want the fans to not support him. So, the best way would be to remove Kevin Owens from the WWE Championship scene until Wrestlemania and build him back up.

That being said, Owens is one of the best workers in the company, especially his promos. So, a wrestler of Owens' caliber definitely needs to be on the Wrestlemania card.

Here are 3 possible opponents for Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 35:

#3 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali, who was also incidentally injured, made his return to Smackdown Live when he made the save for Owens against Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Ali, who was originally scheduled to be in the Elimination Chamber match, finally got his chance at the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

The triple-threat nature of the match resulted in Owens having lesser of a chance to win at Fastlane. Owens and Ali teamed up to face Bryan and Rowan in a match at Smackdown after Fastlane where Mustafa Ali got pinned by Rowan. Kevin Owens can snap at Ali for taking away his opportunities and take out all the frustrations on the former 205 Live superstars.

The two can be in a small feud to one-up each other and eventually have a match at WrestleMania. The match can be with an added bonus like a future chance at the WWE Championship. Both of the superstars do not have a match at WrestleMania, so this could be a way to write them into the match card.

