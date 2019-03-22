WrestleMania 35: 3 possible plot twists in the Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe feud

The Samoan Submission Machine vs The Ultimate Underdog at WrestleMania 35

Rey Mysterio is set to face Samoa Joe for the United States championship at WrestleMania 35. On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, the Mexican superstar made the announcement with son Dominic by his side.

The feud between Joe and Mysterio can be the perfect one to revitalize the US title. Both superstars have a definitive role in WWE that they excel in. Rey Mysterio as the ultimate underdog and Samoa Joe as the man who will cross any line to get what he wants.

Also, the fact that both of them are tremendous in-ring workers is a plus. Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio have wrestled across various promotions over the years and know how to get the crowd worked up. The presence of Rey's son, Dominic, is surely going to play some part because WWE just loves to do that sort of thing in their storylines.

Here are 3 possible plots in the Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe feud.

#1 Beatdown on Dominic

Dominic appeared on WWE programming for the first time in 13 years on SmackDown Live. He is going to be at ringside for the Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe match at WrestleMania 35 and called Joe a bully, hinting at a possible altercation with the Samoan Submission Machine at some point.

Dominic last appeared on SmackDown during the feud between Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero, regarding the custody of the then 8-year-old.

The 21-year-old is an absolute unit now, standing at around six feet tall. Dominic has been training to become a pro wrestler under former WWE wrestler Lance Storm for quite some time.

This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to incorporate Dominic into a storyline involving Rey. Samoa Joe likes to take things to the extreme, and a post-match attack on Rey's son at WrestleMania could lead to the furthering of the feud involving both superstars.

