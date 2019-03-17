Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible reasons why Seth Rollins could lose against Brock Lesnar

Kaushik Das FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 592 // 17 Mar 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Architect is on a collision course with The Beast at Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins is set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Rollins earned the opportunity by outlasting 29 other men in the royal rumble match. Out of Universal champion Brock Lesnar and WWE champion Daniel Bryan, Rollins chose to challenge Lesnar.

The champion laid out the challenger with vicious F5s on the same night. This match is one of the more anticipated ones because of the fact that Lesnar has held the Universal title hostage for a long time.

But, here are 3 possible reasons why Seth Rollins could possibly lose at Wrestlemania 35:

#1 Moving to Smackdown Live

Back in 2018, WWE signed a five-year agreement with Fox for Smackdown Live. The deal will commence from Oct 4, 2019. It will give Fox two hours of live event programming for 52 weeks each year. The new deal is worth $205 million annually, and $1.025 billion over the duration of the whole contract.

With such a huge deal in place, WWE needs to put some of the biggest superstars on the roster to the blue brand. Smackdown Live currently has Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair as its top draw superstars. Now some of the superstars are probably going to shift to RAW during the superstar shake-up. Becky Lynch and Charlotte are feuding for the RAW women's championship, so one, if not both can be expected to move to the red side. AJ Styles has done almost everything on Smackdown Live and change of brands would be the best for the Phenomenal One.

With the outflux of top superstars, Smackdown Live would need a top superstar to balance the books. Seth Rollins is the best choice for that. There is no bigger babyface than the Architect in the company. Also, having Rollins on Smackdown Live would draw people towards the blue brand and it would be "best for business" for the WWE and Fox partnership.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement