WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Big E & Xavier Woods are almost sure to cost Kofi Kingston the WWE title

The KofiMania movement is at its pinnacle as the New Day member is on his way to WrestleMania despite the numerous hurdles placed on his path by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Last week, Kingston had to win in a gauntlet match against Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in order to be at the Show of Shows. And he did just that as he pulled off an incredible victory, despite being illegally battered by Eric Rowan.

However, right after he finished his gauntlet match after beating Randy Orton, Vince McMahon appeared abruptly in the middle of his celebration and announced that he would have to beat Daniel Bryan next and only then will his place be final.

By then, however, Kingston was completely spent and Daniel Bryan was able to beat him with relative ease. With this, the hopes of Kingston making it to the ‘Mania faded.

#3 Their inclusion

But then, in this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, New Day came out to the ring and teased their resignation from the company. They called out McMahon, who heeded to their wish and made his way to the ring.

He then announced that the other two members of the New Day, Xavier Woods and Big E, have to win a gauntlet tag-team match in order for Kingston to fight for the WWE title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

The inclusion of the other members of New Day was a clever tactic from McMahon. While they did win the challenge to give Kofi a place at WrestleMania, it might have come at a cost.

Right now, Kofi’s run to the ‘Mania has Xavier Woods and Big E to thank for because they put their bodies on the line for him.

