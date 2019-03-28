×
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why it's unfair to have Asuka lose her title before the PPV

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
501   //    28 Mar 2019, 03:57 IST

Asuka loses to Charlotte Flair
Asuka loses to Charlotte Flair

The Road to WrestleMania 35 is filled with some unpleasant surprises. The fans got to know that Kurt Angle would be facing Corbin in his retirement match, although the majority wanted John Cena, the company chose Corbin instead.

The creative team also unnecessarily inserted Charlotte Flair into the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte is a very talented superstar but just Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey was enough to be a crowd puller.

They also made Finn Balor lose the Intercontinental title when everyone thought that he would be entering WrestleMania with it and making a title defense. With WrestleMania almost arriving, the company gave another surprising twist by putting the SmackDown Women's Title on Charlotte.

The series of surprises and twists are being met with mixed reactions from the crowd. It is unknown at the moment as to what other twists WWE might have in store. Hopefully, they concentrate on WrestleMania without any more shockers, as there is no more time left.

Charlotte Flair certainly deserves the SmackDown Women's Title, but the question is whether she really deserves it when she already has a title match at WrestleMania 35. Also, what would happen to Asuka, their previous title winner who looked likely to defend it at WrestleMania?

With all these questions in mind, let us look at why it's unfair for WWE to take the title from Asuka with WrestleMania so close.

#3 It looks like WWE prefers fame and name over talent

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch has fame. Charlotte Flair has made a name, and Ronda Rousey has a UFC background, but Asuka has talent, and it seems like WWE doesn't approve of her talent. If they really approved her talent, they wouldn't have ended her streak at WrestleMania 34.

Now on the Road to WrestleMania 35, they put another stumbling block on her path to success by making her lose to Charlotte Flair just before WrestleMania. This doesn't look like credible storytelling either.

If they wanted Charlotte to win the Smackdown women's title they could've done it at WrestleMania. Out of the blue, they inserted her in Raw women's title match and out of the blue she wins the Smackdown Women's Title.

Some would argue that it's ultimately best for the business as there are no credible competitors for Asuka at this point in time. However, that opinion wouldn't justify denying Asuka a WrestleMania spotlight.

They should've at least inserted her in the triple threat women's title match and made it a fatal 4-way match. It would've at least shown that they respect Asuka's talent.

