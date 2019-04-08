WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Triple H beat Batista at the event

WWE used violence to keep the slow-paced match ticking

One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 35 was between two veterans of the game, Triple H and Batista. The match, at almost 25 minutes, was by far the longest match at the event and went over the WWE Championship and Women’s Championship matches.

At a combined 99 years of age, the two men battled it out fairly well until an assist from a 70-year-old legend proved to be the deciding factor in the final moments of the match.

With the dust settled, we know that The Game will live to fight another day, as WWE fed The Animal to The Hunter in this clash.

While this could prove to be the last match between the two men, and possibly be the last match for Batista ever, we look at the 3 reasons why Triple H beat Batista in a match where his career was on the line.

#3 To retire Batista

Is Batista's career over for good?

Batista has been so busy with his Hollywood commitments, that at times we forget that he was ever a wrestler when we see him on the silver screen.

Batista has hit a home run with his character as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, and the movie has been his ticket to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Keeping that in mind, Batista last left WWE abruptly without any big final match. The last match he’d had was with Triple H and Randy Orton against The Shield at WWE Payback 2014.

Keeping that in mind, this could prove to be Batista’s final match as he has always stated that he’d prefer to be retired by his longtime friend and mentor, Triple H.

Even though the match’s stipulation only had Triple H’s career on the line, it could prove to be Batista’s last match instead, as his filming schedule might not allow him to run another good storyline in WWE again.

